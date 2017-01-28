Country(s)
The Commons at Dallas Ranch Hosts "Love Your Heart" Event to Promote Heart Health
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- In honor of heart health month, MBK Senior Living's The Commons at Dallas Ranch community is hosting a "Love Your Heart" event to showcase cuisine that is beneficial to seniors' cardiovascular and overall health.
On Wednesday, February 8th from 4:00 – 5:00 pm local seniors and their families are invited to stop by The Commons at Dallas Ranch at 4751 Dallas Ranch Road in Antioch, California. Guests will enjoy sampling heart healthy cuisine and learning about key ingredients and spices that make up a balanced, heart healthy diet, and will take home useful wellness information.
"Heart disease is the number one killer among Americans, and yet there are simple ways you can improve your heart health today," said Geoff Davies, Corporate Director of Dining Services for MBK Senior Living. "We encourage seniors to join us for this heart health wellness workshop. In addition to learning tips and tools for heart health, seniors will have the opportunity to tour our community and see the amenities and services we offer to support overall wellness and longevity."
The Commons at Dallas Ranch is one of 22 MBK Senior Living owned or managed independent living, assisted living and memory care communities in the western United States. MBK Senior Living, LLC, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is actively involved in the acquisition, development and third-party management of high quality senior living communities throughout the western United States. MBK's overriding mission is to exceed the quality, service and care expectations of the seniors they serve. For more information about MBK Senior Living, call (949) 242-1410 or visit www.mbkseniorliving.com.
