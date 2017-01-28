 

Sessums Law Group, P.A. Attends Florida Bar Civil Trial Certification in Tampa, Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Mark A. Sessums, principal partner, attended the Florida Bar Civil Trial Certification Review Course in Tampa, Florida in January. Mark A. Sessums is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Sessums is the only Florida lawyer statewide who has certification in Civil Trial Law, Marital and Family Law and from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Sessums Law Group is a civil law firm practicing in the following areas: Automobile Accident Law; Personal Injury and Wrongful Death; Professional Malpractice; General Civil Law; Marital and Family Law; and Representation of Professional Athletes. Mark A. Sessums has an AV Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, has been named to the Super Lawyers list every year since its inception in 2006 and has a 10.0 out of 10.0 rating from AVVO.com. The law firm is highly experienced and credentialed, offering effective representation for individuals, families and businesses throughout Florida. The firm has locations in Polk, Highlands, and Sarasota Counties and is opening soon in Tampa to serve Hillsborough County. The main office is located in Lakeland at 2212 South Florida Avenue.

For more information, contact Mark Sessums at (863) 646-8181 or log onto the website at sessumspa.com.

SESSUMS LAW GROUP – WE STAND FOR YOU

Sessums Law Group, P.A.
(863)646-8181
***@sessumpsa.com
Source:Sessums Law Group, P.A.
Email:***@sessumpsa.com
Disclaimer
