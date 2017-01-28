Country(s)
Sessums Law Group, P.A. Attends Florida Bar Civil Trial Certification in Tampa, Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Mark A. Sessums, principal partner, attended the Florida Bar Civil Trial Certification Review Course in Tampa, Florida in January. Mark A. Sessums is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Sessums is the only Florida lawyer statewide who has certification in Civil Trial Law, Marital and Family Law and from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.
Sessums Law Group is a civil law firm practicing in the following areas: Automobile Accident Law; Personal Injury and Wrongful Death; Professional Malpractice;
For more information, contact Mark Sessums at (863) 646-8181 or log onto the website at sessumspa.com.
SESSUMS LAW GROUP – WE STAND FOR YOU
Sessums Law Group, P.A.
(863)646-8181
***@sessumpsa.com
