News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SATTE 2017 Travel show: a business platform and a chance to support social projects
SATTE 2017 will take place from 15th to 17th February 2017 and will be one of the biggest Travel Show in India
The Indian Prime Minister, Mahesh Sharma, considers tourism as an engine of economic growth that can also promote a new image of India in the world.
SATTE New Delhi is not only one of the South Asia's biggest Travel Show, but it is the right place for networking and introducing new projects and services to the global travel trade community.
A trade fair is not only business, it is also a chance to support new projects: social commitment are good for companies, as well as industry and communities.
These are the reasons that led Fashion Tour - an Italian Tour Operator specialized in European tours – to undertake and promote a social project focused on India. Carmen Zullo, Product Manager at Fashion Tour, said "we strongly believe that we should try to give something back to the communities in the countries we travel through. We visited India three times for business reasons and we found a Country with breath-taking beauties but also with lots of social contrasts. We believe that Responsible Tourism can help local communities:
http://www.fashion-
Media Contact
Silvia Testa
info@fashion-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse