Nintendo Switch Just Around The Corner

-- The Nintendo Switch, launching March 3, 2017, is definitely an exciting console that has peaked interests. Priced at $470 AU, the Switch has taken strides to really be an all-in-one console.The Switch will come with a set of components; Switch Console, Switch Dock, Joy Con, and Joy Con Grip.The first component is the console, a 6.2" touchscreen tablet, running at 1280 x 720p resolution, this is the main console. It has 32GB of on-board memory to use, and runs on an NVIDIA customised Tegra processor. Maximum video output with this is 1080p at 60 fps. 5.1ch linear PCM is also supported. It has an accelerator, gyroscope, brightness sensor, and the battery can last up to 6 hours, depending on usage.Although the innovation of using a tablet for your gaming isn't necessarily new, the application is. Sony has probably come close to that with their integration of remote play, where you can connect your PlayStation 3 (PS3) or PlayStation 4 (PS4) controller to your Xperia phone or tablet, and remotely play your console games on it. You can also use your PlayStation Vita (PS Vita) or PlayStation Portable (PSP) if you prefer. The Switch takes it a step forward, where the console itself can be carried around, making it in itself, portable.Next, the dock is the main docking station for you to use when at home, essentially the stand of the console, the hub to connect the console to the TV, and also a way to charge and keep the Switch powered when gaming at home. When in this mode, you're in TV mode. Hook up the console to the TV and everyone can enjoy playing, from kids to adults. It's a great way to get into the game with family and friends at home.What really makes the Switch interesting is the Joy Con. These controllers can be used in various ways to accommodate the game and situation with its varied configurations. It allows casual to serious gaming anywhere, anytime.I've already mentioned TV mode, the next is Tabletop mode. This is when the Joy Con essentially becomes 2 mini controllers, and the Switch is the tablet screen. So, if you don't have access to a TV, prop up the stand attached to the console and hand a Joy Con to a friend to play co-operative or competitive games right on the console screen.Why this is great is because you effectively have 2 player support anywhere you go.We're not always around family and friends though, and there'll be times you want to continue playing where you left off. That's why we have Handheld mode. Enjoy the same gameplay experience as on a TV screen, right at your fingertips. Play engaging games you've never thought you can play on the go anytime, anywhere.What's also amazing is that you can connect up to 8 Nintendo Switches to playing local multiplayer.It's easy to see why there's so much excitement for the Nintendo Switch. However, for me? Not so much. I'm not a Sony PlayStation fanboy as people may call it, but I just see the PlayStation of more value to me. Here's why:As a home console, the PlayStation a central hub for your movies, music, games, etc. I can watch my blu-rays, play my favourite games, and have access to various entertainment functions from the PlayStation. The Nintendo Switch is simply, the Nintendo Switch.The play anywhere anytime was something Sony tried to tackle with the PS3 and current PS4, however, Nintendo does it right. Let's do a quick summary - The Nintendo Switch can be brought anywhere and you have a beautiful 6.2" screen do play your games anytime anywhere. In order for you to continue playing your PS4 games on the go via PS Vita, you have to purchase the game separately for the Vita, in essence, purchasing the game twice. In addition to that, not all games have a PS Vita version.In relation to playing anywhere also, the Switch can be taken to any room to play if say, someone was busy using the TV already - you still have a beautiful 6.2" screen. This is where the PS4 shines however. With its Remote Play, I can remotely play my PS4 games on my Vita, PlayStation TV, phone, or even my PC / laptop.The game library is self-explanatory. You either like the PlayStation library, or the Nintendo library, or both, and you go from there. I'll say it's all even here, though I do tend to favour a lot of the PlayStation games over the Nintendo games, but during times of casual gaming, I do wish the PlayStation had something more, casual.Features, tech, and other functionalities aside, as there's too much to go through and it's really to each their own, but what really turns me off from the Switch, is online. Upon launch, the online services are free, but when they officially launch in April, it will be a paid subscription - that's a deal breaker for me. PlayStation is free, and will always be free. Those who want more can subscribe for exclusive content, but online itself, is free.So what about the Xbox One? Well, it's just that, an Xbox One, the same as an Xbox 360, and the original Xbox. So there you have it, some information on the new Nintendo Switch, and also my quick take and feelings regarding it and against its competitors.