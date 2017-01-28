News By Tag
Oversized Cargo was Successfully Delivered by ACEX Alliance Member in Hong Kong – FANS TRANS
The power plant element where steam is transformed into electric power, the boiler was sent to Great Britain electricity power plant by our colleagues from China.
"We hired a specialized company for custom packing of all additional details of the device, - comments Andrey Baranov, development manager of the company. "All details had the individual form: rectangular, cone-shaped, trapezoid; therefore, the huge packing work was done".
The delivery consists of several stages: freight is transported with use of a 5 shaft trailer to Xiang Tan port from Changsha where it is overloaded on the barge going to Shanghai down the river of Yangtze within 10 days.
"In Shanghai, we had to request a floating crane to load the cargo from the coaster boat in Yangshan port (one of Shanghai ports), since equipment in port cannot handle cargo over 30tons", - tells Andrey Baranov.
The cargo was placed on the vessel MAERSK going to Great Britain. The time of delivery is 8 weeks. FANS TRANS accomplished already 3 similar projects and 2 more are scheduled.
Besides oversized cargo deliveries, ACEX alliance member in Hong Kong carries out all types of transportations at the request of the customer, including airfreight.
The cooperation within the alliance between FANS TRANS and CARGO-EXPRESS has regular character. According to the head of CARGO-EXPRESS airfreight department Yulia Zaychikova, the company specialists offered express delivery option from Moscow to Xiamen through Hong Kong where FANS TRANS meets the freight and reloads it to the other plane to a destination point. There are daily flights from Moscow to Hong Kong, as well as flights from Hong Kong to Xiamen therefore such delivery mode is recognized as the fastest one. Besides, Yulia notes high professionalism of FANS TRANS specialists in customs clearance questions.
Details at http://acexgroup.net/
Press center ACEX Alliance
pr@acex.net
www.acexgroup.net
