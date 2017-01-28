New EP coming on the Atlas Elite Entertainment

album-cover---i-am-in-awe-of-you--press-release
LOS ANGELES
- Feb. 3, 2017
- PRLog
-- Atlas Elite Entertainment is proud to present its new label. The company will be releasing its very first EP by National and International urban gospel recording artist, Angel Sessions. With Films, TV, Music and much more coming in 2017 on #AEE, comes this amazing new project Angel is excited to release. Angel's fans from all around the world has had a glimpse of her urban gospel sound which she enjoys writing and creating good music with a powerful message of Christ for her fans. Her new Ep entitled "I'm In Awe of You" is a remarkable and epic project. It will have 6 original songs, all lyrics written by Angel. Three of the songs from the EP entitled "God Is Everywhere" "He's Real" and "What You Do for Christ will last" music is written by Freddie White. Angel said, "I truly enjoy working with my longtime friend, Freddie White. He always knows exactly how I like my sound to be and gives his best at what he does". Angel's single on the album entitled "I'm In Awe of You" will surely take her fans on a different ride. This incredible song written by Angel Sessions and Adel Khunji aka DiscaL will be ear candy for her fans. Angel said, " DiscaL is so amazing to work with. I am speechless with the great work he has done with the music. He has brought it to a whole new level for me and I'm proud to share our song to the world". Angel's next song on the project entitled "I'm Alive" is written by Angel Sessions and Patrick Joseph aka Beat Abuza. "I love Beat Abuza's talent" said Angel. The world will hear and know all of my great music composers from this EP because they deserve to be heard worldwide and notice". Rodney Crews, founder of Atlas Elite Entertainment said, "Angel Sessions brings her own style to music, which is timeless and groundbreaking, which is what the industry and the world is in dire need of in this day and time…. Her music has a message and will move you! Angel Sessions is greatness personified!
-Atlas Elite Entertainment"
. Demetrius Guidry who is also founder of Atlas Elite Entertainment and Angel's manager said, "This new EP has been a very special project for Angel. She will introduce a single that goes beyond her signature Urban Gospel songs that her fans have become accustomed to hearing. Angel has always surpassed her ability surprise her audience, which is the hallmark of great writing and producing. I am very excited about this release." The EP will be release on March 3rd
2017 on all online stores where music is sold. Get ready for Angel Sessions music coming to you. For more about Angel Sessions go to http://www.angelsessions.com