Private Advising Group Names Sofia Yagüe as Partner
PAG opens Midtown Manhattan Office and appoints Ms. Yagüe as its Managing Partner
"I'm honored to be a part of such a distinguished group of lawyers," said Sofía. "I look forward to continue the success we've achieved since PAG opened 3 years ago. The opening of our New York office is a tremendous milestone and an opportunity to better serve our clients´ needs."
Ms. Yagüe is a leading cross-border lawyer who focuses her practice on International Venture Capital. Licensed to practice both in Spain and New York, Sofia represents some of the most preeminent emerging growth companies from Europe and Latin America in their venture backed financings and operations in the United States.
Ms. Yagüe holds a Masters in Corporate Law (LL.M.) from New York University School of Law and both, a Law Degree and a Business Management Degree from CEU San Pablo University in Madrid, Spain, having received part of her education at the European Business School in London. Prior to joining PAG, Sofia practiced at leading Spanish and U.S. law firms.
"At PAG we advise hundreds of tech enabled business with operations outside of the United States. Sofia's international perspective offers our clients the best, practical advice possible. We are honored to have Sofia assume the role of Partner" said Jackson Hwu, Founding Partner at PAG.
"I have worked with many young, talented lawyers. No lawyer I have worked with combines Sofia's intellectual curiosity, her determination and her steady hand when advising international clients" said Liz Flores, Partner at PAG.
About Private Advising Group, P.A.
Private Advising Group is a Miami based law firm focused on complex international and domestic business, real estate transactions and litigation. PAG was founded in 2014 by Jason Stark, Juan Pablo Cappello, Jaime Guttman and Jackson Hwu. It has been named one of only twelve Tier 1 Miami firms for corporate law by Best Law Firms – U.S. News and overall Law Firm of the Year for 2017 by ACQ Law Awards, among others
http://www.privateadvising.com
