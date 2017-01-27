News By Tag
NashvilleStandUp.com's #BrokenRecordShow vol. 3 To Top New And Old World Records
Two-time World Record Holders Attempt To Top New World Record Length Comedy Show In Nashville, Tennessee During Wild West Comedy Festival.
The non-stop, 24-hours-a-day, 8+ day schedule will feature showcases, feature-length, and headliner-length sets, and will include surprise drop-ins from comedians of various levels of fame and fortune (and infamy and misfortune). The show is co-produced by Nashville-based comedians DJ Buckley, Chad Riden and Mary Jay Berger.
#BrokenRecordShow's website declares, "It's The Greatest Dumbest Thing We've Ever Done Thrice."
While conquering the marathon comedy show record, producers were constrained by very specific rules about what could be allowed on stage during the show. In order to compliment Third Coast Comedy Club's mission to empower local artists to produce every form of comedy (stand-up, sketch, improv, comedic plays, variety shows, live podcasts, and talk shows), this year the #BrokenRecordShow team decided to attempt to top the "LONGEST VARIETY SHOW" record, which allows a wider variety of types of acts in addition to everybody's undisputed favorite – hilarious stand-up comedy.
"If there was a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for 'The Most Times A Group Of Idiots Broke The Same World Record Even Though Nobody Else Has Tried To Top Them Because What They're Doing Is So Incredibly Silly,' we'd go after that one too," said #BrokenRecordShow producer Chad Riden.
From April 12-20, 2015, NashvilleStandUp.com produced the first World Record setting #BrokenRecordShow at The East Room in Nashville, Tennessee – a non-stop 184 hour, 16 minute long standup comedy show that more than doubled the previous GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title of "Longest Stand-Up Comedy Show – Multiple Comedians." The show featured about 100 comedians, including surprise celebrity guest sets from Hannibal Buress, Eric Andre, Rory Scovel, Nate Bargatze, Luis J. Gomez, Keith Alberstadt, Jon Reep, Ahmed Ahmed and Killer Beaz.
By more than doubling the previous record of 80 hours, this non-stop stand up comedy marathon put Nashville into the record books of comedy history. A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title Adjudicator was on site to certify the attempt as an official world record on Wednesday April 15th at 8pm.. but the show kept going until Monday, April 20th, at 4:20am. Hundreds of people attended the event and even more watched online. The successful attempt was covered by many local and international media outlets and mentioned in countless social media posts.
"It was the greatest, dumbest thing we ever did," says Riden. "The only thing more pointless and silly than more than DOUBLING a world record would be topping your own GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title by just five minutes. Guess what we did?"
#BrokenRecordShow vol. 2 started at 5am May 15, 2016 and ran non-stop through 4:01pm May 24th as an official part of the Wild West Comedy Festival. That's 227 hours and 1 minute. Due to a snafu which broke the show, the clock was restarted and the official record-breaking showtime was 184 hours and 21 minutes according to GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ rules. Over 120 comedians performed, including: Rory Scovel, Nate Bargatze, Jay Larson, Nick Thune, Geoff Tate, Ben Kronberg, Sara Tiana, Joe Derosa, Josh Wolf, Tom Simmons, Stewart Huff, Megan Gailey, Ahmed Ahmed, Dave Ross, and Myq Kaplan. Ben Kronberg said, "It was the most unique legit special comedy experience I've probably ever had."
#BrokenRecordShow vol.3 will begin at 5am on Sunday, April 16th, 2017. The current "LONGEST VARIETY SHOW" record will be topped at 9am, Thursday, April 20, but the show will continue through 9:26pm Sunday, April 23rd (senselessly beating #BrokenRecordShow's "LONGEST STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW – MULTIPLE COMEDIANS" record's run time by five minutes) for a total of 184 hours and 26 minutes.
Tickets are on sale online now: ALL ACCESS passes allow fans to come and go as they please for the entire show / week and are available at a special EARLY BIRD price of $40. After May 1 at Noon, ALL ACCESS tickets will sell for $60 online and at the door. VIP passes are also available and include special reserved seating, a t-shirt, a letterpress show print and other perks. 24-HOUR passes will be available at the door for $10, and a special DAY DRINKERS pass will be available at the door from 5am – 5pm for just $5.
Comedians wishing to go down in history may submit to perform on #BrokenRecordShow at:
https://nashvillestandup.com/
About 80 volunteers from Nashville's community of local comedy fans staff #BrokenRecordShow 24/7 for 8 days. To pitch in and help, contact the show producers at: http://nashvillestandup.com/
The fourth annual Wild West Comedy Festival, featuring some of the funniest comedians in the world and unique special events, is produced by Vince Vaughn's Wild West Productions in partnership with Nashville's premiere concert promoter Outback Concerts and renowned comedy club Zanies Nashville.
Nashville StandUp is a 509(a)(2) Public Charity with a mission to cultivate and promote middle Tennessee's growing stand up comedy scene by supporting the Nashville-based comedians that help make the Music City a great place to see live comedy.
http://NashvilleStandUp.com/
http://BrokenRecordShow.com/
https://www.wildwestcomedyfestival.com/
