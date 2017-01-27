News By Tag
Henderson Franklin to Host 25th Anniversary HR Law & Solutions Seminar
Topics and speakers include:
• Employment Law and Legislation Update presented by Attorneys Robert Shearman and Vicki Sproat;
• The ADA – 25 Years Later presented by Attorney John Potanovic;
• How to Avoid Costly Litigation in Workers' Compensation by Workers' Compensation Defense Attorneys David Roos, Michael McCabe and Tania Ogden;
• New Year, New Administration:
• The Co-Workers' Challenge by keynote guest speaker Scotty Gunther.
Continuing education credit is available from the HR Certification Institute (HRCI) and from the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM).
Registration is $50 per person and includes a continental breakfast, plated lunch, and valet parking. For more information on the seminar or to register, visit http://www.henlaw.com/
Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami over 50 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, commercial and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sanibel Island. For more information on Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing
***@henlaw.com
