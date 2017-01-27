News By Tag
CredoLab's Emerging Markets Credit Technology Solutions Making Waves in Asia Pacific
CredoLab, a pioneering tech startup based in Singapore, uses big data to improve access to credit for the underbanked population of SE Asia.
Furthermore, Credolab has recently completed a highly successful data collection pilot project with one of the biggest retail lenders in SE Asia. The 3 month trial was the first real-life application of our visionary technology in Indonesia, and produced very promising results. The clients' data collected through CredoApp showed an exceptionally high correlation with repayment behaviour, culminating in a truly remarkable Gini coefficient of 0.71. "In my 20 years in banking, I have never seen anything as game-changing in credit scoring as our CredoApp" said Peter Barcak, CEO of CredoLab. In addition to showcasing the tremendous potential of our technology, the pilot serves as an opportunity for us to optimize our app and further enhance its functionality.
Another pilot is also running in the Philippines, where we have partnered with a top 5 bank. The pilot is set to begin in early February and is expected to give us the opportunity to produce a credit score for up to 10,000 applicants in the 2-3 month trial period and will serve as a yet another indicator of CredoApp's suitability for integration into banks' pre-existing credit scoring infrastructures.
Headquartered in Singapore, CredoLab Pte. Ltd. provides subscription-
