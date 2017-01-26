News By Tag
Autumn Senior Living Continues Regional Expansion with Three New Communities
Projects to Bring Jobs & Premier I-Lite Assisted Living and Memory Care Residences to Sarasota, Brandon and Westchase
Autumn is introducing I-Lite Assisted Living to Brandon, Westchase, and Sarasota. According to Jim Soper, Autumn's CEO, "Residents live the independent life they love with the desired services brought to them in the community. We'll have great restaurants and cafés. The restaurants will serve delicious old time favorites, like beef tenderloin, and fabulous, healthy choices, including Mediterranean and gluten-free menus."
"Autumn is a Wonderful Way to Live." Jim continued, "We are not just meeting the demand, we are exceeding it by engaging our residents in life. They enjoy live music every day and have fun. We'll go out to the theater, like Cirque Du Soleil, go fishing and to concerts. When your family visits, they'll say, 'Can we move in here?'"
"Compassionate care is our brand promise," says Jim. "We work for our residents. Autumn Care is 24/7 and discrete. Concierge Service brings the comforts of home to residents. We adapt to the resident's needs, wants, and desires. Nursing is around-the-clock and supported by a highly trained staff."
Brandon and Westchase build on Autumn of Sarasota Memory Care's tremendous reputation for care. Autumn continues its commitment to provide residents a safe and secure place to live, surrounded by love. And they have fun! Autumn Memory Care residences were designed in cooperation with the USF Health Byrd Alzheimer's Institute – a leader in dementia research.
The three communities are expected to be completed in early 2018.
About Autumn Senior Living
Autumn Senior Living, LLC (ASL) is an assisted living facility development and management company with over 100 years of combined experience. Over the last four decades, the team has managed 45 properties totaling 3,600 residences. For more information, please visit AutumnALF.com or email at info@AutumnALF.com, or call (727) 342-0253. To schedule an interview, please contact Shelby Isaacson at Grapevine Communications at Shelby@grapeinc.com or 941-351-0024.
Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. Recent accolades include the 2016, 2015 & 2014 Best Marketing/PR Agency by SRQ Magazine readers; the 2016 Corporate Philanthropy Award for "Nearly Big" Companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2016 "Top 25 Public Relations Firms of Southwest Florida" by Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2015 Greater Good Philanthropy Award – Small Business by Biz(941) Magazine; the 2014 Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce; and the 2010 Small Business of the Year by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Shelby Isaacson (Shelby@grapeinc.com)
