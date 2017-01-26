Country(s)
LRS Plumbing "Season of Giving" partners with the Stentorians of the Los Angeles County Fire Department and local home improvement sponsors
101-year-old Great-great Grandmother and homeowner since 1953 named as recipient
The recipient for the 2017 Season of Giving is a vibrant, 101-year-old great-great Grandmother, Ms. Missouri Billingslea, who has lived in the home since 1953. Billingslea has a dire need for many upgrades throughout the home, but most importantly her front bathroom where bathing from her caregivers have become difficult because it is not in ADA compliance.
Ms. Billingslea will be gifted an ADA complaint bathroom in the front of home to include an accessible toilet with grab bars, sink with ADA fixtures, a roll-in shower plus a complete makeover to the rear bathroom that has been inoperable for over 7 years. With the help of local sponsors Home Depot, True Restoration, HP Paint Services, Superior Carpet and Flooring and Dave Matthews Electric, the home will be fitted with all new plumbing, interior painting, home fixtures, new flooring and drought tolerant landscaping. LRS Plumbing and their team of sponsors will provide these enhancements free of charge.
"Our 2017 Season of Giving recipient is a deserving Great-great Grandmother who was selected from various entries since our outreach this November. After reading her story and assessing the home, we were compelled to choose her and reveal on her 102nd birthday," says General Manager Leonard Redway.
Led by LRS Plumbers team members, others participating in the day of activities are: Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby, STENTORIAN President and Battalion Chief Robert Harris, Fire Captain Joe Williams, Mark Ridley-Thomas and 9th District City Councilman Curren Price which Ms. Billingslea is one of his constituents.
STENTORIAN President Robert Harris says, "this event was brought to our attention by one of our trusted Fire Captains Joe Williams and immediately we were onboard because it was a perfect fit to expand our outreach with the community."
LRS Plumbing "Season of Giving" is sponsored by: Home Depot, True Restoration, Superior Carpet and Flooring, Dave Matthews Electric, HP paint services, 94.7 THE WAVE and WATTS Coffee House.
About LRS PLUMBING
LRS Plumbing was established in 1997 by Leonard Redway II, a 4th generation plumber who merged time tested plumbing traditions with modern day technology. LRS Plumbing's mission is to provide Los Angeles residents with excellent plumbing services and to encourage community empowerment and renewal and development in urban communities around the city. www.lrsplumbing.com
About The STENTORIANS
The STENTORIANS organization was founded in 1954, by African-American firefighters of the Los Angeles City and Los Angeles County Fire Departments. Their purpose and goals were to band together and address the discrimination and segregation challenges in the City's Fire Department. The name STENTORIANS, was selected for its appropriateness from the word Stentor, a Greek Herald described in the Iliad as having the voice of fifty men, extremely loud and powerful, audibly expressing a very forceful sound. Today, the STENTORIANS function as a community based and social organization for their membership and their families. www.lacostentorians.org
