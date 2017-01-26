Announcing a Free First Time Home Buyer Seminar in Tinton Falls, NJ

 
TINTON FALLS, N.J. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Anthony Barber, Vice President, Family First Funding, and his team of licensed mortgage advisers are co-hosting a free seminar for first time home buyers on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. The event is being held at the Doubletree Tinton Falls, 700 Hope Road, Tinton Falls, NJ.

Attendees can meet sponsors of the event, such as Deborah Eddi, Broker Associate, Jersey Shore Real Estate Professionals of Remax Gateway, Elizabeth M. Giordano "Betsy", Realtor Associate, Jersey Shore Real Estate Professionals of Remax Gateway, Anthony Barber, Vice President, Family First Funding, Miranda Verdarame, Business Development Specialist, from Surety Title Company, David Esses, ESQ, Real Estate Attorney and representatives from Clean Slate Credit Repair.

Featured speakers at the event will discuss the local real estate market, mortgage lending programs, personal credit, home inspections and warranties, real estate settlement topics and other laws.

The free seminar provides an opportunity for prospective buyers to speak with local experts about the home buying process. Attendees may inquire about ways to make an offer on real property, discuss a home's safety and structural requirements with an experienced home inspector and learn about affordable loan programs for first time home buyers.

"For folks who are tired of renting, this first time home buyer seminar offers tips and useful information to get the process started sooner," said Anthony Barber, Vice President, Family First Funding.

Attendees of the seminar can apply for a free same-day mortgage pre-approval. The free mortgage pre-approval is valued at $495. "Mortgage advisers from Team Barber will be at the seminar to walk prospective borrowers through the same-day mortgage pre-approval application," said Anthony.

Members of Team Barber are experienced mortgage advisers who are dedicated to helping families obtain affordable mortgage solutions. Attending the free first time home buyer seminar is a great way for local residents to meet with industry experts about finding the ideal home and about qualifying for a mortgage loan.

Light refreshments will be served and door prizes will be raffled off.

Seating is limited. Reservations may be made by email via egiordano3@aol.com or by phone at (732) 822-6602.

Anthony Barber, NMLS #210951

Anthony Barber, Vice President, Family First Funding, has more than 17 years of mortgage lending experience. He guides Team Barber to help home buyers in Ocean County, NJ, Monmouth County, NJ and Middlesex County, NJ. Anthony may be reached at http://www.teambarber.fam1fund.com

Family First Funding, LLC, NMLS # 810371

Family First Funding is a reputable mortgage banker that offers FHA, VA and conventional home loans in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Florida.
