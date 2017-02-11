News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for New Jersey Hessians: Truth & Lore in the American Revolution
Local author, Peter T. Lubrecht, will be signing copies of book at the Morris Plains Barnes & Noble
The Morris Plains Barnes & Noble will be hosting a book signing on Saturday, February 11th at 4:00 p.m. for New Jersey Hessians: Truth & Lore in the American by Peter T. Lubrecht. Stop by to get your copies signed!
About the Book:
During the American Revolution, Great Britain hired thirty thousand German troops to fight rebellious colonists. Five thousand of those troops marched across New Jersey from Princeton and Trenton all the way to the northern tip of Sussex County. Though popular legend would cast them as cold and vicious mercenaries, many were prisoners of war with little choice. Stories of their exploits still circulate in New Jersey, from the headless Hessian of the Morristown Swamp to the mysterious Ramapo Mountain people. Join author Pete Lubrecht as he navigates the myth of Hessian troops in New Jersey to separate fiction from fact.
New Jersey Hessians: Truth & Lore in the American has been nominated for the Literary Excellence Award by the Steuben Society of America.
About the Author:
Peter Lubrecht has a PhD in Educational Theatre from New York University and Master's Degree in English and Drama from NYU's Graduate School of Art and Science. He is an adjunct professor of English, at Berkeley College. He has been teaching at other colleges including Lehman University Graduate School and Lincoln Center (Performing Arts in the English Classroom); Jersey City University and at local Community Colleges. He is the author of New Jersey Butterfly Boys – The Third New Jersey Cavalry in the Civil War, Germans in New Jersey, and Liebe Kück: A German Soldier's Story of the Great War.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1940 Route 10 West
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
When: Saturday, February 11th, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
