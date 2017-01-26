 
Aki Aleong
Dr Jimmy Star
Jimmy Star Show
Entertainment
New York City
  New York
  United States
Aki Aleong To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday February 8th, 2017

Well known actor/singer Aki Aleong will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday February 8th, 2017.
 
 
Aki Aleong On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Aki Aleong On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Aki Aleong will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his career  and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Aki  Aleong is a Trinidad and Tobago-born American character actor and singer who has also been active in songwriting and musical production. His first important role was in the 1957 movie "No Down Payment," which starred Joanne Woodward and Jeffrey Hunter. He is probably best known for portraying Senator Hidoshi during the first season of "Babylon 5," as well as portraying Mr. Chiang, the aide to Nathan Bates in the weekly series of "V:The Series." He also portrayed the character of Colonel Mitamura in "Farewell To The King" and starred in "Missing in Action Part 3" Opposite Chuck Norris and The Quest opposite Jean Claude Van Damme and Roger Moore. He was also a series regular on "General Hospital."

He co-wrote and produced the nonsense-doo wop record "Shombalor" by Sheriff and the Ravels for Vee-Jay records in 1958.He has a listing in the current "Joel Whitburn's Top Pop Singles 1955-2008" with "Trade Winds, Trade Winds" appearing in November 1961. The song peaked at #101 in Billboard Magazine on the "Bubbling Under the Hot 100" charts, and it remained on the chart for four weeks. According to an interview with Aki on YouTube ("Part 1 of Twyman Creative Insider Interview with Aki Aleong") the song was Number 1 in Los Angeles in 1961. While that is not exactly accurate, "Trade Winds, Trade Winds" did reach Number 10 on KDAY and Number 11 on KRLA, two L.A. Top 40 stations.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Aki Aleong, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Aki Aleong on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday February 8th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com  from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Aki Aleong on Twitter @akialeong1

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show

Contact
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
Source:
Email:***@jimmystarshow.com Email Verified
Click to Share