Improved Functionality in dbForge Studio for SQL Server v5.4 from Devart
Devart has released the new version of dbForge Studio for SQL Server v5.4 with the greatly improved key features.
dbForge Studio for SQL Server v5.4 comes with the following new features and improvements:
Schema and Data Comparison
• New comparison options
• Comparison and synchronization of memory-optimized tables
• Command-line interface for the scripts folder comparison
• Database creation right in the Schema Comparison Wizard
• Extended comparison reports functionality
• Support for SECURITY POLICY objects
• Data comparison and synchronization of system-visioned tables
Query Profiler
• Live query statistics
• Wait Stats tab
• Saving/Opening execution plan files
• Table I/O
• Highlighting potentially resource-intensive statements
• Displaying clustered columnstore indexes in execution plan
Data Export/Import
• Dramatically improved data import performance
• Export/import of JSON data
• Redesigned export/import of XML data
• Preview of the generated UPDATE script in the wizard
• Detection of column types when importing data from the Excel format
• Execution of SET IDENTITY_INSERT ON when the Repopulate option is enabled during data import
Data Generator
• Generation of country-specific data
• The ISJSON function in Check Constraint generator
• 10+ new generators, including ICD-10 Codes
• Data generation for databases already filled with data
• Improved DateTime generators
Source Control
• Defining object file name format in Source Control and Scripts Folder creation
• Creation of the script folder via the command-line interface
Data Viewer and Editor
• Data Viewer and Editor features a new Geometry view, that helps to visualize spatial geometry data
SQL Document
• CTRL+W shortcut for closing current tab
• Opening new tabs next to current one
• CTRL+N shortcut for opening new SQL window with inherited server and database of the current window
• Showing the connection coloring in the status bar
Other Improvements
• Support for PowerShell
• Trial product activation
• Greatly improved visual style of the application with high DPI support
• Specific exit codes are added
• Compliance with the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS)
• Connection to Microsoft Azure SQL Database by using identities in Azure Active Directory
dbForge Studio for SQL Server is an integrated environment for SQL Server development, management, administration, data reporting and analysis. SQL Manager tool allows to create, edit, copy, attach and detach, backup and restore databases from one server to another easily. These SQL tools help developers to manage databases, make complex database changes and speed up routine tasks.
To learn more visit http://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
Learn more about Devart at https://www.devart.com.
Contact
Devart
***@devart.com
