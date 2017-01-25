News By Tag
Excelerate Capital Welcomes Pacific Wide Business Group
Excelerate Capital
A leader in non-QM lending. We offer a wide range of solutions for a variety of borrowers. Credit Challenge? We can help. No Income Documentation?
Pacificwide Real Estate & Mortgage
Pacificwide Real Estate & Mortgage specializes in listing and selling residential single family homes, condominiums and multi-unit buildings and commercial buildings, retail center malls, office buildings, churches.
Excelerate Capital is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and does not discriminate on the basis of Minority/Female/
Calculated Risk Analytics, LLC., d.b.a. Excelerate Capital is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage License, CA RMLA #41DBO-45150. NMLS #1165716. 17802 Sky Park Circle, Suite #100, Irvine, CA 92614.
Joe Lam
18444323685
***@exceleratecapital.com
