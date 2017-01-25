 
Industry News





Excelerate Capital Welcomes Pacific Wide Business Group

 
 
16143135_10207499725923736_6995192189313619105_n
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Excelerate Capital is pleased to welcome Pacificwide Business Group as our newest wholesale broker, announced by Joseph Lam.  Pacificwide Business Group is a powerhouse brokerage based in San Jose.  Thanks to Leon Le and Minh Chau Nguyen for this opportunity to work together.

Excelerate Capital
A leader in non-QM lending. We offer a wide range of solutions for a variety of borrowers. Credit Challenge? We can help. No Income Documentation? No problem. Foreign National? Got it covered. Our credit decisions are made internally--which means guaranteed closing within 21 days in 99% of our loans. Choose Excelerate Capital, and you can count on reliable closing every time.

Pacificwide Real Estate & Mortgage
Pacificwide Real Estate & Mortgage specializes in listing and selling residential single family homes, condominiums and multi-unit buildings and commercial buildings, retail center malls, office buildings, churches.


Excelerate Capital is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and does not discriminate on the basis of Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Gender Identity/Sexual Orientation.

Calculated Risk Analytics, LLC., d.b.a. Excelerate Capital is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage License, CA RMLA #41DBO-45150. NMLS #1165716. 17802 Sky Park Circle, Suite #100, Irvine, CA 92614.

