News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ALL ABOARD! The Musical Announced Feb. 17 to March 5
The limited engagement of a new off-broadway musical "ALL ABOARD!" book by tony Sportiello music & lyrics by al tapper directed by warren Scott Friedman performances begin Friday, February 17 at the Theater at the 14th Street Y, NYC
The new American musical will begin previews at The Theater at the 14th Street Y on Friday, February 17th at 7:00 pm and Saturday, February 18th at 2:00 pm with an official opening night set for Saturday, February 18th at 7:00 pm.
The ensemble cast for ALL ABOARD! will feature Drammy Award winner Brian Denmar Jones (Grimm), Sammi Sadicario (Rock of Ages Millbrook Playhouse) and Nathan Oesterle (Christmas Carol, Cinderella).
Tony Sportiello and Al Tapper join forces again on All Aboard! Their previous Off-Broadway collaboration, National Pastime, opened in New York and played in various cities across the country including DC, Austin, Phoenix among others, most recently ran at Bucks County Playhouse with direction by Hunter Foster, and now opens in Mexico April, 2017.
Their creative team is led by Musical Director David Wolfson (associate conductor of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden), Costume Designer Antonio Consuegra, Scenic Designer Travis George, Lighting Designer Chris Lundhal and Sound Designer Kevin Downing.
The Management team includes Sonia Carrion, producer; Hal Galardi, a co-executive producer and general manager and Billy Manton, production manager.
ALL ABOARD! is a timeless, mystical and musical locomotive that unravels the mysterious tales of three different couples and the three very different journeys they face. There are Larry and Kim, a pair whose happy marriage is threatened when Larry announces his desire to have an affair. . but only with Kim's permission. Jake and Karen are a professional pair of political spin doctors who encounter a scandal that is so hot they may end up scorched. Finally, Marie, a wildly successful solo entrepreneur is approached by the magnetic Terry, who just so happens to be her Angel of Death. Each of these characters discovers life and death, love and heartbreak, ambition and despair, as they journey forward each to their own surprising, inexorable destinations.
Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office on 646-395-4310 or online here: http://www.allaboardthemusical.com/
Tickets are priced at $50. general admission and $25 for students/seniors.
The Theater at the 14th Street Yis located at 344 East 14th St (between 1st and 2nd Avenues)
New York, NY 10003.
For more info please visit the website:
http://www.allaboardthemusical.com/
Interact with All Aboard! The Musical on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
The Girl Behind the Curtain is a boutique production house formed in 2014 and focuses in creating and selling all original works for stage, television and music. Sonia Carrion, the owner and founder took inspiration from working with the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge under the direction of
Contact
Press Agent, Gail Parenteau
***@parenteauguidance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse