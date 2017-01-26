 
News By Tag
* Off-broadway
* Theater
* Musical
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726


ALL ABOARD! The Musical Announced Feb. 17 to March 5

The limited engagement of a new off-broadway musical "ALL ABOARD!" book by tony Sportiello music & lyrics by al tapper directed by warren Scott Friedman performances begin Friday, February 17 at the Theater at the 14th Street Y, NYC
 
 
AllAboar
AllAboar
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Off-broadway
Theater
Musical

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Projects

NEW YORK - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Executive Producer Sonia Carrion of The Girl Behind the Curtain Productions announced today the complete cast and creative team for the world premiere of a new musical, ALL ABOARD! With Music & Lyrics by composer Al Tapper, recognized for his books, playwriting and films, and with a book by internationally produced and published playwright Tony Sportiello and with direction by Warren Scott Friedman.

The new American musical will begin previews at The Theater at the 14th Street Y on Friday, February 17th at 7:00 pm and Saturday, February 18th at 2:00 pm with an official opening night set for Saturday, February 18th at 7:00 pm.

The ensemble cast for ALL ABOARD! will feature Drammy Award winner Brian Denmar Jones (Grimm), Sammi Sadicario (Rock of Ages Millbrook Playhouse) and Nathan Oesterle (Christmas Carol, Cinderella).

Tony Sportiello and Al Tapper join forces again on All Aboard!  Their previous Off-Broadway collaboration, National Pastime, opened in New York and played in various cities across the country including DC, Austin, Phoenix among others, most recently ran at Bucks County Playhouse with direction by Hunter Foster, and now opens in Mexico April, 2017.

Their creative team is led by Musical Director David Wolfson (associate conductor of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden), Costume Designer Antonio Consuegra, Scenic Designer Travis George, Lighting Designer Chris Lundhal and Sound Designer Kevin Downing.

The Management team includes Sonia Carrion, producer; Hal Galardi, a co-executive producer and general manager and Billy Manton, production manager.

ALL ABOARD! is a timeless, mystical and musical locomotive that unravels the mysterious tales of three different couples and the three very different journeys they face. There are Larry and Kim, a pair whose happy marriage is threatened when Larry announces his desire to have an affair. . but only with Kim's permission. Jake and Karen are a professional pair of political spin doctors who encounter a scandal that is so hot they may end up scorched. Finally, Marie, a wildly successful solo entrepreneur is approached by the magnetic Terry, who just so happens to be her Angel of Death. Each of these characters discovers life and death, love and heartbreak, ambition and despair, as they journey forward each to their own surprising, inexorable destinations.

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office on 646-395-4310 or online here: http://www.allaboardthemusical.com/tickets-please

Tickets are priced at $50. general admission and $25 for students/seniors.

The Theater at the 14th Street Yis located at 344 East 14th St (between 1st and 2nd Avenues)
New York, NY 10003.

For more info please visit the website:

http://www.allaboardthemusical.com/ (http://www.allaboardthemusical.com/)

Interact with All Aboard! The Musical on Social Media:  Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

The Girl Behind the Curtain is a boutique production house formed in 2014 and focuses in creating and selling all original works for stage, television and music.  Sonia Carrion, the owner and founder took inspiration from working with the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge under the direction of

Contact
Press Agent, Gail Parenteau
***@parenteauguidance.com
End
Source:The Girl Behind The Curtain
Email:***@parenteauguidance.com Email Verified
Tags:Off-broadway, Theater, Musical
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Parenteau Guidance PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share