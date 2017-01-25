 
News By Tag
* Fragrance Beauty Frozen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625


Disney and Geir Ness launch the first Signature Fragrance "Frozen in a Bottle"

 
 
frozen_laila
frozen_laila
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Geir Ness to Launch Signature Disney "Frozen in a Bottle"Fragrance

LOS ANGELES, January 30, 2017 — Norwegian fragrance designer Geir Ness has collaborated with Disney on a signature fragrance, "Frozen in a Bottle" that will be released in Spring '17.

Based on Disney's global box office hit "Frozen," the fragrance was created to capture the essence of the film in a bottle.

"The movie was phenomenal at capturing the winter beauty of its setting, inspired by the fjords of Norway," says Ness. "For inspiration, I sat alone in the Norwegian mountains, taking in the spectacular scenery, the crisp clean air, pure white snow, and glistening glaciers." But that wasn't all the acclaimed designer was striving to accomplish.

"It was important to me to not only capture the essence of the Norwegian mountains and fjords, but to reflect the arc of the film's story. I wanted the scent to capture the emotions of the film." Because of this, he says, "Frozen in a Bottle starts fresh, clean, and powerful like the movie and develops into a soft, light, and intoxicating fragrance evoking the film's heartwarming conclusion."

"Frozen in a Bottle" will be available for $70.00 for a 3.4 oz spray bottle, and $50.00 for a 1.7 oz spray bottle, at Disney World/Epcot and Disney Cruise Line and on these sites:

www.geirness.com

www.shopdisney.com

Contact
Beatrice Davis
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Geir Ness
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Fragrance Beauty Frozen
Industry:Beauty
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sassy B Worldwide Productions, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share