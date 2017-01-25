Disney and Geir Ness launch the first Signature Fragrance "Frozen in a Bottle"

frozen_ laila

--LOS ANGELES, January 30, 2017 — Norwegian fragrance designer Geir Ness has collaborated with Disney on a signature fragrance, "Frozen in a Bottle" that will be released in Spring '17.Based on Disney's global box office hit "Frozen," the fragrance was created to capture the essence of the film in a bottle."The movie was phenomenal at capturing the winter beauty of its setting, inspired by the fjords of Norway," says Ness. "For inspiration, I sat alone in the Norwegian mountains, taking in the spectacular scenery, the crisp clean air, pure white snow, and glistening glaciers." But that wasn't all the acclaimed designer was striving to accomplish."It was important to me to not only capture the essence of the Norwegian mountains and fjords, but to reflect the arc of the film's story. I wanted the scent to capture the emotions of the film." Because of this, he says, "Frozen in a Bottle starts fresh, clean, and powerful like the movie and develops into a soft, light, and intoxicating fragrance evoking the film's heartwarming conclusion.""Frozen in a Bottle" will be available for $70.00 for a 3.4 oz spray bottle, and $50.00 for a 1.7 oz spray bottle, at Disney World/Epcot and Disney Cruise Line and on these sites:www.geirness.comwww.shopdisney.com