Metavivor Announces The Addition Of Two New Board Members And Its 2017 Board Executive Committee
METAvivor Research and Support announces that Patrick Quinn and Pamela King have joined our Board of Directors, and the organization has a new slate of officers.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- METAvivor Research and Support Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to funding research for Stage IV metastatic breast cancer (MBC), announces that Patrick Quinn and Pamela King have been elected to our Board of Directors. In addition, Virginia "Beth" Fairchild has been elected as the new President of the Board of Directors, and Dian "CJ" Corneliussen-
"We are delighted to welcome Patrick and Pamela to the METAvivor Board," said Beth Fairchild, the new President of METAvivor. "Both Patrick and Pamela are fully supportive of our mission, and their past work on behalf of METAvivor shows that they have the dedication and expertise to help us meet our goals. We are thrilled that they have chosen to join our Board."
Patrick Quinn is a licensed real estate broker at Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette Real Estate in northwest Arkansas. He has been a top agent for the company, including being the number one agent for the state of Arkansas in 2014. Patrick lives in Arkansas with his wife Lisa (Cooper) Quinn and their two children.
In 2015, Patrick's wife Lisa was diagnosed with Stage IV breast cancer, and they learned that that she carries the BRCA2 gene mutation. After the initial shock of the diagnosis subsided, Patrick and Lisa partnered with Kelli Parker from Bella Vista, AR to form the NWA METSquerade, an annual fundraiser that donates 100% of net profits to METAvivor. Last year the event raised over $100,000 for METAvivor. In 2016, the NWA METSquerade Committee also created the METAribbon Challenge to raise funds for METAvivor, and to enable MBC patients to share their stories. The METAribbon Challenge has raised over $65,000 since its inception, and has become a voice for the MBC patients across the country.
Pamela King has spent the majority of her career utilizing her entrepreneurial skills to help build start-up biotech companies. In 2008, she started her own consulting business, where she provides strategic guidance to patient advocacy groups and biotech companies in the US and internationally.
Pamela was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2015, and has been a dedicated and passionate patient advocate. She now turns that determination towards serving METAvivor, and joining the fight to drive research and reduce deaths from breast cancer. Pamela lives in Rhode Island with her husband.
METAvivor also announces the new slate of officers for our Board of Directors:
· Virginia "Beth" Fairchild, President
· Lisa Schofield, Vice President
· Kelly Lange, Secretary and Treasurer
· Dian "CJ" Corneliussen-
· Sonya Negly, Executive Director
ABOUT METAVIVOR
METAvivor Research and Support Inc. is an Annapolis-based, 501(c)(3), volunteer-led, non-profit organization founded by metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients in 2009. Our main focus is to fund critical research that will lead to advances in treatment options, quality of life and survival for patients diagnosed with MBC. Since 2009, METAvivor awarded 33 research grants totaling over $2.4 million. METAvivor is the only national organization with a peer-reviewed grant program aimed at exclusively funding MBC research, and 100% of all donations go to fund research.
METAvivor also raises awareness of MBC, provides support for people living with this disease, and offers opportunities for others to help make a difference for the metastatic community. METAvivor has gained a rapidly growing following within the breast cancer community, and has become a leader in its field.
Visit us at www.METAvivor.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Contact
Sonya Negly, Executive Director
850-293-9179
***@metavivor.org
