Evolve IP Nominated For Technology Company of the Year by PACT

Nomination Follows 2016 Inclusions in the Inc. 500 | 5000, the Deloitte Technology 500, the Philly 100 and Previous Recognition as Emerging Technology Company of the Year by PACT

-- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™ , today announced that the company has been nominated for Technology Company of the Year by the Greater Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT). The prestigious award is given annually to the company and management team that best demonstrates a combination of product and service innovation, financial accomplishments, and community and industry involvement.With the nomination, Evolve IP is being recognized for its rise as one of the nation's fastest-growing cloud services companies. Its unique Evolve IP OneCloudservice allows organizations to deploy both cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a unified cloud platform including: disaster recovery, call centers, IP phone systems / business collaboration services, virtual data centers, and desktop services (DaaS /RMM/ MDM / Helpdesk). Since its inception in 2007 the company has grown to over 1,300 commercial business accounts, with over 130,000+ users, licensed seats and managed end points across the globe."We appreciate the nomination from PACT and its recognition of how over the last decade Evolve IP has fundamentally changed the way businesses leverage and deploy technology,"said Thomas J. Gravina, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Evolve IP. "I am extremely proud of our associates who have not only created award-winning cloud services and a highly-successful business, they have done so while growing their careers, building their families and giving back to the communities where we live and work."Previously, Evolve IP won PACT's Emerging Technology Company of the Year award and the company and its leadership team have received numerous other recognitions over the last decade including: being noted as "Best-of-Breed"by Gartner, being included in the Inc. 500|5000, the Deloitte Technology 500, and the Philly 100, along with many honors for "Product of the Year", company growth and career achievement. For an up-to-date list of Evolve IP's awards and inductions, please click here Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including virtual servers disaster recovery , IP phone systems (http://www.evolveip.net/phone-systems)/ unified communications (http://www.evolveip.net/solutions/unified-communications), contact centers (http://www.evolveip.net/call-centers)and more, are deployed by more than 1,300 commercial business accounts with a combined 130,000+ users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.