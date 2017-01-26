Country(s)
Evolve IP Nominated For Technology Company of the Year by PACT
Nomination Follows 2016 Inclusions in the Inc. 500 | 5000, the Deloitte Technology 500, the Philly 100 and Previous Recognition as Emerging Technology Company of the Year by PACT
WAYNE, Pa. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced that the company has been nominated for Technology Company of the Year by the Greater Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT). The prestigious award is given annually to the company and management team that best demonstrates a combination of product and service innovation, financial accomplishments, and community and industry involvement.
With the nomination, Evolve IP is being recognized for its rise as one of the nation's fastest-growing cloud services companies. Its unique Evolve IP OneCloudTM service allows organizations to deploy both cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a unified cloud platform including: disaster recovery, call centers, IP phone systems / business collaboration services, virtual data centers, and desktop services (DaaS /RMM/ MDM / Helpdesk). Since its inception in 2007 the company has grown to over 1,300 commercial business accounts, with over 130,000+ users, licensed seats and managed end points across the globe.
"We appreciate the nomination from PACT and its recognition of how over the last decade Evolve IP has fundamentally changed the way businesses leverage and deploy technology,"
Previously, Evolve IP won PACT's Emerging Technology Company of the Year award and the company and its leadership team have received numerous other recognitions over the last decade including: being noted as "Best-of-Breed"
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including virtual servers, virtual desktops, disaster recovery, IP phone systems (http://www.evolveip.net/
