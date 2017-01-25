News By Tag
Barcoding, Inc. Releases Enterprise Mobility Services to Enhance Customer Satisfaction
Leading system integrator's new professional services help customers migrate through changes in mobile device management, touch TE and platform evaluations
Barcoding's Enterprise Mobility Services deliver boutique solutions individually designed for enterprise customers. The services provide planning, management, and support of complex migrations, upgrades or deployments. Services include Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Services, Platform Evaluations, Migration Services (including touch TE, legacy hardware upgrades and infrastructure change management) and Deployment Services (like project readiness, contingency planning and inventory control).
"Our new Enterprise Mobility Services have been developed as a way to enhance the overall service and support we're providing to our clients," said Martin Jack, CTO, Barcoding, Inc. "We put our wealth of experience to work for our customers to make sure that their business is efficient, accurate, and connected. These services give our customers a trusted partner who can implement the positive changes they need to stay competitive and provide a great user experience."
Barcoding's services will be backed by ongoing support and strategy initiatives including:
· Reviewing pitfalls and challenges of existing solutions and providing alternative solutions.
· Discussing goals and setting metrics for new platforms and/or solutions being implemented.
· Training and communication plans to ensure staff adoption and solution success.
· Providing pre-, during and post-deployment support.
For more information on Barcoding's Enterprise Mobility Services, visit http://www.barcoding.com/
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. (Barcoding) is a supply chain automation and innovation company that enables organizations to be more efficient, accurate, and connected. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture and Analytics, Data Capture, Client Services, RFID, Consumables and Software Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States, and is a proud sponsor of the #SupplyChainGeek Network. For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.
