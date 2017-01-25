Goldcrest House Helping to Keep the Warmth in this Winter

Co-founder of Mission Trinity Caroline Sample with Goldcrest Service Users

-- Service users at Goldcrest House are getting their knitting needles out and casting on to make woolly hats for the needy and homeless of Goole during this extra cold spell of weather.Working hard during one of the many therapeutic craft sessions, service users created a box full of hand knitted hats in varying sizes and colours for Mission Trinity, a drop-in service offering free meals, comfort, help and a welcoming shoulder to those sleeping rough, the vulnerable, people living in poor conditions or those who are simply struggling to make ends meet.Caroline Sample, Co-founder Mission Trinity says: "The donations are greatly received, as you can imagine they are making a big difference to people that use our service, especially now that the temperatures have plummeted, many thanks for thinking of us."Based on Boothferry Road Goldcrest House is a centre of excellence dedicated to addressing the individual needs of adults over 18 affected by Autistic Spectrum Disorder and learning difficulties. It provides residential care, supported living, long and short term respite care, day services and outreach to meet the varied needs of those who access the service 52 weeks a year; its aim is to be the UK's quality service of choice.