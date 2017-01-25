 

Last Minute W2 Form Solution With ezW2 Software White Paper Printing Feature

EzW2 2016 software speed ups W-2 form filing with SSA approved white paper printing feature. Download the new edition of EzW2 software at www.halfpricesoft.com to file tax forms today
 
ezW2
ezW2
ATLANTA - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- "ezW2 software is approved by SSA to print ALL W2 and W3 forms on white paper. No red form are needed for W2 and W3 filing. ezW2 also supports W2 PDF printing and efile features."  said Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

With ezW2 software white paper printing feature, employers and tax professionals can download ezW2 software from halfpricesoft.com(http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.aspm), purchase key code and print SSA approved W2 and W3 tax forms for employees and SSA instantly. To help last minutes customers beat Jan 31 W2 tax form deadline, ezW2 support team now offers extended support hours until 11:00PM tonight.

Customers can download and install it Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other Windows systems. Customers can download ezW2 demo version prior to purchasing by visting: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp with no cost or obligation. New customers can sample ezW2 versions from years 2007 up to 2016.

The main features included in the latest version include:

-  No cost customer support for software during trial and after purchase

-     This new white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.

 -   EzW2 2016 can print 1099-misc recipient copies on white paper. Since IRS does not certify

the substitute forms right now, ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A
and 1096

-     EzW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email

forms easily

-         EzW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites

-    EzW2 saves customers  valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need

for customers to enter the data one by one

-       EzW2 new edition supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no  extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction.

New customers can ensure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software at no risk or obligation. Download and print forms instantly athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering  payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.

