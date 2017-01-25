News By Tag
Advancement in Technology to Boost Cloud Computing Market: Ken Research
With rapid advances in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) over the past half century, it is perceived that computing will soon become the 5th utility (after water, electricity, gas, and telephony). Computing ,like the existing utilities, will give the society basic level of computing service that will become essential for the general public .To fulfill this vision of the society , a number of computing tools have been proposed, clod computing being the latest and one the popular one.
Cloud computing is an Internet based computing which gives shared computer processing resources ,records to computers and other devices on call. It is a model for giving omnipresent, on-demand access to a shared pool of computing resources (e.g., computer networks, servers, storage, applications and services), which can be quickly processed and released with minimal effort and low cost. Cloud computing enables applications to run on a server and can be shared across multiple devices such as laptops, Smartphone and PCs Further, consumption-
Large organizations use of private clouds to get better reliability and security, while the smaller organizations use public cloud services because of cost efficiency.
These factors together will boost the industry demand in the upcoming years . It is projected that the revenue by the cloud computing increase multifold in the upcoming years.
The industry is classified on the basis of deployment models i.e. public cloud, hybrid cloud and private cloud. Hybrid cloud computing service is a mixed model for public and private clouding technique. It combines in-house IT infrastructure with other services and products to meet the unique demands of the consumers.
On the basis of services, the industry is divided as , business process as a service (BPaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), advertising as a service (AaaS, and infrastructure as a-service (IaaS ). SaaS is used for the distribution of software so that the consumers are able to access it over the Internet. The industry is divided by IT capability as well. The fragments are business processes, application and system & application infrastructure. Business processes is gain divided into e-commerce, human resources and payment processing
Key regions occupying significant cloud computing market share include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, MEA and Latin America
