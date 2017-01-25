 
Samsung Offers iOS Compatibility with the Latest Wearable Devices

iOS users can now experience the Samsung Gear S3, Gear S2 and Gear Fit2
 
 
Picture1
Picture1
 
Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Amman, Jordan (January, 2017)Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. announced the expansion of iOS compatibility across the latest Gear family of devices including the Gear S3, Gear S2 and Gear Fit2.

Starting today, users can download the Samsung Gear S app for the Gear S2 and Gear S3 or the Samsung Gear Fit app for the Gear Fit2 on compatible iOS devices* from the Apple App Store. Once the appropriate app is downloaded, users will be guided through steps to complete pairing with the user's compatible Samsung wearable device.

"We're constantly looking for ways to enhance our offerings and we do this in part by listening to what our customers want – and that includes greater access to our cutting-edge wearable technologies with iOS support," said Younghee Lee, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing, Mobile Communications at Samsung Electronics. "By offering Android and iOS compatibility with our latest Gear devices, we're giving users more ways to optimize their wearable experiences and connect to Samsung's Galaxy of possibilities."

While features and functions will vary by device, iOS users will be able to enjoy the Samsung Gear S3's timeless and stylish design, IP68 water and dust resistance, as well as the built-in GPS, Alti/barometer and Speedometer apps. It is available in two bold models – the Gear S3 frontier, which takes inspiration from the active explorer with a rugged design, as well as the Gear S3 classic, featuring an elegant style with the balance found on luxury timepieces. Users will also be able to track their fitness by monitoring distance and route traveled, running pace, calories burned and heart rate.

Samsung wearable devices with iOS compatibility are currently available in markets where Samsung Gear devices are sold. The services and features of Samsung Gear devices may be limited for certain iOS devices and their applications. For additional product information, please visit http://www.samsungmobilepress.com.
TRACCS jordan
