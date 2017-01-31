News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Citizen Printer By Indian Barcode Corporation
Indian Barcode Corporation a renowned and trusted name in the field of Barcode in India and Asia Pacific Countries.Indian Barcode Corporation is Partner for so many leading Hardware Equipments Brands in India, Citizen Printer is one of them.
Throughout our range you will find printers that are smaller, faster and more reliable than any competing model on the market. Our new generation of energy efficient printers cut costs and save waste, and all our latest label, POS and mobile printers are backed by outstanding customer support services, giving you total peace of mind. The qualities of Citizen Printers can be summed up in three words: performance, precision, perfection.
Indian Barcode Corporation provides list of Barcode Citizen printer, we also provide sale and service sport for citizen printer.
There are the following list of Citizen Printer :-
CITIZEN CL S300
The CL-S300 offers direct thermal printing in a compact and ultra-simple-
CITIZEN CL S521
The Citizen CL-S521 direct thermal printer combines robust printing with superior price performance, ease of use and precision engineering. Citizen's unique metal Hi-Lift print mechanism allows for quick media loading while an adjustable sensor easily handles a variety of media and label configurations including standard and pediatric medical wristbands. Also, the powerful on-board 32 Bit RISC processor delivers exceptional throughput and fast first label out.
CITIZEN CL S621
The Citizen CL-S621 provides users with unparalleled features in the desktop thermal printer class. With crisp 200 dpi printing for images or fine text and an unprecedented 360-meter ribbon for greater productivity and reduced downtime the CL-S621 is a high-performance printer built for the desktop environment. Citizen's unique metal Hi-Lift mechanism allows easy access for loading of media and/or ribbons and the adjustable media sensor can handle a wide variety of label configurations including standard and pediatric medical wristbands.
CITIZEN CL S631
The Citizen CL-S631 provides users with unparalleled features in the desktop thermal printer class. With crisp 300 dpi printing for images or fine text and an unprecedented 360-meter ribbon for greater productivity and reduced downtime the CL-S631 is a high-performance printer built for the desktop environment.
Citizen CT S310
The CT-S310 follows the multiple interface approach unique to the POS marketplace meaning customers can select between a parallel and a serial version. USB is always included as a standard feature. This turns the printer into a very safe investment in the future, because it is likely that USB will also become the standard for POS applications in the future.
Citizen CT S651
The Citizen CT-S651 is your Next Best Printing Solution for your receipt applications as it not only offers Front Exit and more features for less money, but also it is fully compatible with previous Citizen models and with competitive models including the TM-T88IV - making the CT-S651 the Best Value in any class.
Citizen CT S801
The Citizen CT-S801 is the first in a new line of revolutionary "Intelligent"
Citizen CL-S700
Thermal transfer Printer, 300 dpi, 4.1" Print width, 16MB RAM, 4MB Flash, Adjustable Sensor, Ethernet, Parallel, RS-232 Serial and USB Interfaces.The Citizen CL-S700 series is built with durability and ease of access in mind. Featuring a large, programmable front LCD control panel and a revolutionary Cross-Emulation control board that allows the printer to switch from Datamax to Zebra emulations at the touch of a button, the CL-S700 is designed for years of service.
Citizen CL S 400DT
The CL-S400DT is designed to provide simple, cost-effective, high quality label printing on a range of media, making it particularly suitable for producing boarding passes, swing tags, festival and concert tickets. Meanwhile, the ENERGY STAR rating of the CL-S400DT printer ensures that your printing process is always energy efficient and eco-friendly.
Citizen CL-E720
The CL-E720 table top printer is packed with features usually reserved for higher class machines. Designed and built for easy operation and service, it includes the proven Citizen ARCP mechanism, which guarantees sharp, high quality print results.
Citizen CL-S700R
The Citizen CL-S700 series is built with durability and ease of access in mind. Featuring a large, programmable front LCD control panel and a revolutionary Cross-Emulation control board that allows the printer to switch from Datamax to Zebra emulations at the touch of a button, the CL-S700 is designed for years of service.
For more Visit http://www.indianbarcode.com/
Contact
S-4, Plot No-7,Pocket-
Near Metro Station
***@indianbarcode.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 31, 2017