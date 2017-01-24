 
Maui DJ Services Wins WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award®

Recognizes Top 5% of Wedding Professionals; Fourth Year in a Row
 
 
KIHEI, Hawaii - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Maui DJ Services, one of Hawaii's most sought-after and celebrated event music services, today announced that is has won its fourth consecutive WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards® for Mobile Entertainment in Hawaii.  WeddingWire is the USA's leading online wedding marketplace.  The Couples' Choice Awards 2017 tallies votes and reviews from 1.2 million newlyweds to acknowledge the top 5% of wedding professionals in the US.

"It's your wedding, so it might as well be amazing, right?" said Scott Doran (DJ ScottyD), founder and CEO of Maui DJ Services. "That's the approach we take with every client. What is it going to take to make your special day as awesome as possible? The answer is different for every couple. Being awarded the Couple's Choice award for the fourth straight year is exciting because it shows how our hard work pays off with our delighted customers."

Maui DJ Services is renowned for its exceptional wedding experiences.  The company offers a complete DJ Services Package for weddings, including all-JBL sound gear and intelligent dance-floor DJ lights. The company can also provide a professional emcee and a pre-event consultation.

The WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards® 2017 recognizes top wedding professionals from the WeddingWire Network who demonstrate excellence in service, quality, responsiveness and professionalism. The Awards are determined by a combination of excellence in four factors: overall rating (quality), total number of reviews (quantity), review performance from 2016 (recency), and consistency of reviews from year to year (consistency).


About Maui DJ Services

Maui DJ Services specializes in corporate events, weddings, graduation parties, house parties, and all events requiring professional DJ entertainment. Maui DJ Services was started by Scott Doran (DJ ScottyD) in 2010 with the ambition of becoming the island's premiere source for event/mobile DJs. Having worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Maroon 5, Earth Wind and Fire, Michael Buble, Train, and more, DJ ScottyD continues to take Maui DJ Services to the next level.  Previously, Scott spent 6 years as the Director of Creative Event Services at The Ritz-Carlton in Maui, where he specialized in booking all of the entertainment and decor for high-end groups and weddings.


For more information, visit http://www.mauidjservices.com.

Media Contact
Scott Doran (Owner/Premiere DJ & Emcee)
Maui DJ Services
info@mauidjservices.com
