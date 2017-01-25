Country(s)
Evolve IP Completes PCI DSS Validation on the Evolve IP Compliance CloudTM
WAYNE, Pa. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced that it has achieved Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS) compliance covering all 12 sections of the PCI DSS. The validation is part of the Evolve IP's ongoing development of the Evolve IP Compliance CloudTM which also supports compliance for HIPAA and ITAR, as well as SSAE 16 SOC II. The company expects to be certified for HITRUST compliance and FFIEC compliance in Q2 of 2017.
The PCI data security standard is a comprehensive set of standards that require merchants and service providers that store, process, or transmit customer payment card data to adhere to strict information security controls and processes. It was created by the founding brands of the PCI Security Standards Council, which includes American Express, Discover Financial, JCB International, MasterCard Worldwide, and Visa Inc.
With its validation Evolve IP met the following PCI DSS compliance goals:
• Built and Maintains a Secure Network
•Protects cardholder data
•Maintains a Vulnerability Management Program
•Implements Strong Access Control Measures
•Regularly Monitors and Tests Networks
•Maintains an Information Security Policy
Evolve IP's PCI DSS validation included physical security, operational controls, and related policies. The assessment was performed by an accredited Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) firm that provides assurance and compliance services to global companies. The scope of the assessment included the applicable requirements of version 3.1 of the PCI Data Security Standard for validation of "Level 1" service providers. An Attestation of Compliance (AOC) was issued to reflect Evolve IP's full compliance with the PCI Data Security Standard. This report is available to customers upon request.
"PCI DSS compliance is a critical requirement for many organizations looking to move to the cloud and The Evolve IP Compliance Cloud provides them with a documented and proven PCI-compliant environment for greater security and peace-of-mind,"
One of the nation's fastest growing cloud companies, Evolve IP provides cloud services in virtually every industry including: healthcare, legal, insurance, banking, technology, travel, veterinary medicine, and retail and to some of the world's most recognizable brands. The company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM solution allows organizations to migrate multiple cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: contact centers, disaster recovery, virtual servers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications and more.
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including virtual servers, virtual desktops, disaster recovery, IP phone systems / unified communications, contact centers and more, are deployed by more than 1,300 commercial business accounts with a combined 130,000+ users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.
