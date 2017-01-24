 

January 2017
No Pull Dog Harness Proves Effective in Dog Walking Tests

Recent tests carried out at dog shows, roadshows and exhibitions indicate a new range of harnesses helps dog owners by combating excessive dog pulling.
 
STOWMARKET, England - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Snugglezzz, suppliers of safety pet products for dogs and cats, carried out the tests with dogs and their owners at three large dog events in 2016 to investigate the efficacy of Truelove No Pull dog harnesses. Both supplier and owners were delighted with the response: 84% of people reported an immediate improvement in their dog's pulling and 73% immediately purchased a new dog harness.

Simon Bedlow from Chelmsford was one such convinced purchaser. He was at the dog show with his Springer Spaniel Suzie who had always been a handful, as he told Snugglezzz: "Suzie is a bit overweight and has always pulled. My partner can't even take her for a walk now as she just pulls too hard.

"We have tried halti and half-check products but don't like the way they fit on our dog. She also seems to react in a negative way and seems uncomfortable. We came to the show to chat to experts about the pulling problem. Snugglezzz were very helpful and allowed us to try a harness with a double-ended lead. I was instantly amazed with the results and even my partner was impressed at how much easier it was to control our dog. Suzie just seems a lot happier with the harness on and we felt that we had a lot more control."

Truelove No Pull dog harnesses provide padding for extra overall comfort and elasticated buffers on high impact areas, a combination that cushions and evenly distributes forces. They are suitable for both single and double leads.

Andy Long from Snugglezzz, who are now selling a package of Truelove No Pull dog harnesses with double-ended dog lead options on their website, is delighted by the results. "As part of our roadshow we tested the harnesses on 15 different breeds of dogs, of various ages and propensity for excessive pulling. We tested them with a standard lead attachment and then with double-ended leads attached.

"There were big improvements in pulling and overall owner and dog comfort, even when attaching a traditional lead to the top D ring attachment. For those dogs with an excessive pulling habit there was a radical and vast improvement when using the double-ended lead and in many cases it completely eliminated pulling."

The Truelove anti pull dog harness's combination of padding, equal force distribution and gentle steering action allows the majority of owners of dogs with pulling issues to gain more control over their dogs when walking, producing happier dogs and owners.

