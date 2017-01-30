 
ezW2 Helps Employers Print and Mail Out W2 Form Today

The 2016 version of ezW2 tax preparation software has been released with the capability to print W2 1099 MISC forms in batch quantities.
 
 
HOUSTON - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Employers seeking an easy way to file W2 W3 tax forms before Jan 31 due date should try out ezW2 software from from halfpricesoft.com. ezW2 is approved by SSA to print all W2 forms on white paper including W2 copy A and W3. So employers can download ezW2 software from halfpricesoft.com and print forms in house instantly without worrying about the red forms.  The new ezW2 2016 edition also includes  batch print feature for W2 forms.  With this option, businesses and tax professionals can work smarter, not harder by printing with just one click.

"ezW2 2016 software will save time for business owners and tax professionals by printing W2 forms in batch form this 2017 tax season." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder,  Dr. Ge.

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 10 systems.  It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista, 7, 8 and 8.1 systems.

Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 2016 is easy, flexible, inexpensive and reliable. The Halfpricesoft.com developing team is confident that  this tax software is easy enough for  new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.

ezW2 2016 can be downloaded at no cost or obligation for compatibility for up to 30 days  at  http://halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp.  The trial version will print forms with TRIAL watermark and limit e-filing. Once customers register their downloaded software and enter a purchased license key the software unlocks for unlimited use.

The main features included in the latest version include:

-  This new white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.

- EzW2 can print 1099-misc recipient copies on white paper. Since IRS does not certify the substitute forms right now, ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096.

- EzW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email

forms easily, saving on mailing costs

-  EzW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites.

- EzW2 saves customers  valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need

for customers to enter the data one by one.

-  EzW2 new edition can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

- Easily rolls over data from previous years

- Comes with free customer support in email, live chat and remote access for software

- Supports demo version for compatibility purposes

- Supports data import feature

- Environmentally friendly with efile feature to save on paper

Prices start at only $39 for the single user small business version ($79 for the new Enterprise version) EzW2 2016 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all the W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096 forms.

W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 2016 software today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lk_mErjN3Ew



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally

risk-free software.

W2 Software, ezW2, W2 Form
Business
Houston - Texas - United States
Features
