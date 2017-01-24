 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

IBS Intelligence launches global banking systems deal automation data service - IBS DealVision

IBS Intelligence, a Cedar Business launches its FinTech Deal Automation Data Service | IBS DealVision
 
 
CENTRAL LONDON, England - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- For over 25 years, IBS Intelligence has been the definitive source for independent, in- depth news, research and analysis of financial technology markets, and has a global clientele spread over 40 countries across all continents. IBS Intelligence recently became a division of Cedar Management Consulting International, LLC – a leading global management and technology consulting firm.

IBS Intelligence is pleased to launch yet another innovative service offering for the financial technologies marketplace including Banks, Suppliers, Private Equity Firms, Consulting Firms and for Equity Analysts at Investment Banks - the IBS DealVision.

IBS has been regularly tracking key global Banking System Deals since 2009. Through continuous market/supplier engagement, expert interaction at leading global events and regular monitoring of "whose bought what" in its flagship IBS journal & ongoing global research, IBS has built a repository of over 2000+ banking system deals.

These banking system deals cut across 150+ global banking suppliers, covering over 160+ countries & currently cover 5 key banking system types, including wholesale banking, universal banking, retail banking, private banking/wealth management & lending systems.

This proprietary, automated deal service enables users to slice and dice data using multiple search criteria, and analyse deal flow by year, region, country, supplier, system and system type, bank name, size and bank type.

This unique and unmatched value proposition "IBS DealVision" bundled with IBS'S market reports (including MDR & SLT) and its proprietary FinTech index CIFTI (launched earlier in 2016) can provide deep market & competitive insights, assist in deal origination, valuation and also in strategic exits.

About IBS Intelligence

Established in 1991, IBS Publishing & IBS Intelligence is the definitive source of independent news, insights, and research relating to the global financial technology market. Its iconic publication IBS Journal is recognized world-wide. Its comprehensive range of Market Reports, Vendor & System Reports and Case Studies are driven by its independence and expertise. Its annual IBS Sales League table is universally acknowledged as the barometer for international core banking systems sales activity. For more information, please visit www.ibsintelligence.com

About Cedar Management Consulting International LLC

Cedar Management Consulting International LLC is a leading global consulting, research and analytics firm with network of offices in 16 countries, 500 professionals and over 1000 clients. Since 1985, its team has been assisting clients in the area of strategy, process, strategic human capital, and financial technology. Formerly part of Renaissance Worldwide, a $1 Billion consulting firm, co-founded by the creators of the Balanced Scorecard. For more information, please visit www.cedar-consulting.com.For further information,contact: abhijitc@ibsintelligence.com

Media Contact
Abhijit Chakravarty
Manager - Marketing & Corporate Communications
917718868804
***@ibsintelligence.com
End
Source:IBS Intelligence
Email:***@ibsintelligence.com
Tags:Ibs Intelligence, IBS Deal Vision, Banking Systems Deal Data
Industry:Research
Location:Central London - London, Greater - England
Subject:Services
