Copper Chef Review - Eric Theiss and Unboxing the Copper Chef

I Couldn't Wait to Try My Copper Chef Cerami-Tech Cooker - Some Tips...

-- As a single guy I don't spend that much time in the kitchen. And, yes, I confess to eating out more than I should.But when I saw the infomercial with Eric Theiss and his demonstration of the Copper Chef stovetop (and oven) cooker I could not resist.After a lifetime in advertising and marketing I appreciate a good infomercial. And Tristar Products, Inc has one of the best around these days.When I watched the Copper Chef infomercial the first time I had every intentions of ordering. But it was late at night and I was tired. I wrote down the number thinking I would call the next day.But the next day became a week.Then a friend of mine was talking about the Copper Chef infomercial and seeing the product at Bed Bath and Beyond. (Only 10 minutes away from me).She even had a 20% off coupon!I asked a sales clerk if they had them. "Sure, right this way!" she said enthusiastically. The display, which was originally a wall high, was down to about 12 units. I picked up my prized and headed to checkout."We're selling a ton of these..." the very nice cashier told me.I asked her how many had come back."These don't come back..." she said. "Everyone seems to love them.""I'll be the judge of that" I thought to myself.Here are a couple of notes for unboxing your Copper Chef:1) Steamer tray has four legs that you will need to attach. However there is a piece of cellophane on BOTH sides. Easy to see with the blue side but you might miss with the clear side.2) Fry basket handle is surprising difficult to attach. The trick is to squeeze and insert both ends at the same time (you will understand this when installing).The instruction manual tells you to use mild dish washing liquid (non-lemon) to clean the Copper Chef before cooking.Then after drying it off I was ready to give it a try!I recently lost a lot of weight modifying my diet. Now egg whites have become a staple. But these are one of the hardest things to cook. And I have lost several frying pans in the process.After placing the Copper Chef on my gas powered stovetop set to medium heat (as advised by the manual) I was ready for the ultimate test.Trader Joe's and Wholefoods are my main shopping markets. Both sell egg whites in pint carton containers with a pourable spout. I shake the carton, unscrew the top, pour in the egg whites and.......VIOLA!The eggs cook evenly and fold easily! No sticking, no mess, no muss.After sliding them out I throw in some black beans and breakfast (brunch really) is served.What a nifty pan!Only time will tell how long the Copper Chef's non-stick surface will last. But with a lifetime warranty what do I have to lose?Hope that you enjoyed my review.If you do any marketing online you will also love these 3 free gifts that will help your efforts.