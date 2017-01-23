 
College Hype names Katie Hughes of Brighton to the position of Marketing Assistant

Holden, MA native and Brighton, MA resident takes marketing position with Boston apparel company; to work on social media and other marketing initiatives
 
 
Katie Hughes
Katie Hughes
 
DORCHESTER, Mass. - Jan. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- College Hype, a leading apparel designer and manufacturer since 1987, has named Katie Hughes of Brighton, MA to the position of Marketing Assistant.

In this role, she will assist the growing company as it rebrands, and will have a concentration in developing and maintaining the College Hype presence on social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Hughes is a recent graduate of the University of Maine. The Holden, MA native is an avid sports fan, particularly the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics. One of her favorite places to spend time is in the seaside town of Marshfield, where she and family spend as much free time during the summer as they can.

Jack Doherty, President/CEO of College Hype, said, "We are pleased to welcome Katie to our Marketing Team here at College Hype. She will be a tremendous asset to us as we expand our social media presence." He added, "Thirty years ago, when we launched College Hype, the way we communicated our message was very different. Now, with all of the platforms available to companies to connect with customers and the public at large, we want to be certain that we have a strong presence across all platforms. Katie will work closely with the rest of our team to be sure that our message is strong and consistent."

About College Hype

Since 1987, College Hype Custom Screen Printing and Embroidery has provided organizations with quality, customized apparel and uniforms. Their team works with customers to design and produce apparel which promotes pride in a function or organization, and also contributes to the overall success of an event.  College Hype is a full-service apparel partner, marketing through a retail store and an online catalog (www.collegehype.com).   In addition to custom apparel, the company offers a large variety of apparel lines exclusive to College Hype, including The Parishes Apparel, All Road Lead to... Irish Hype Apparel, DOT Day, OFD (Originally From Dorchester),  and others.

The company uses the best in equipment and technology for production of custom screen printing and embroidery. Jack Doherty and his team work carefully and closely with community groups, media outlets, colleges and much more and have become "the" place to go for orders. In addition to a robust line of wholesale clients, College Hype has its walk-in, retail store at its Dorchester location.

For additional information on College Hype, please visit www.collegehype.com or call 888-983-3625. College Hype is located at 540 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester, MA.

Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
