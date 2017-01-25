Country(s)
DynaScan Technology to Unveil Premium Indoor LCD "DI" Series at Integrated Systems Europe 2017
IRVINE, Calif. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- DynaScan Technology is pleased to announce it will be returning to Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in February, 2017. ISE is the largest tradeshow for the professional AV market in Europe, and will be held at the Amsterdam RAI from February 7-10 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The company will be exhibiting its entire line of ultra-high brightness LCDs and professional video wall solutions. In addition, DynaScan will be unveiling a brand-new line of ultra-thin high brightness premium indoor LCDs.
DynaScan Technology has a long history of using ISE to demonstrate new products and meet with clients in the European market. Company President, Alan Kaufman is looking forward to exhibiting at the show: "There is a reason why ISE is the most important yearly event for our company. It is when we introduce new models and give our channel partners and clients a taste of the latest technologies."
DynaScan representatives from Europe, the United States, and Asia will be on hand at stand 12-K56 to assist visitors and spend time to discuss their projects and solutions.
New Premium Indoor Series
As part of the new DI Premium Indoor Series, the DI551ST2 and DI651ST2 are 55-inch and 65-inch premium high brightness professional LCDs for indoor use with ultra-slim form factors—as small as 29 mm—the thinnest professional LCDs in the industry. With an ultra-high brightness rating ranging from 800-1000 nits, these displays feature excellent 24/7 visibility in high ambient light locations, low power consumption, and are individually calibrated for exception color quality.
The DI Series utilizes fanless cooling technology, delivering silent operation for environments where noise levels are a concern. The screens are also IP5X rated, protecting the displays from dust and other contaminants.
The DI Series features integrated Android™ based media players with WiFi. The integrated solution offers users a complete media platform, allowing playback of local files and USB/SD card media.
Dual-sided Ultra-High Brightness LCDs
DynaScan will also be unveiling a dual-sided 55-inch ultra-high brightness LCD—the DS551DR4—featuring 3,000/1,000 nit images and ultra-slim form factor. The unique design offers end users and integrators an all-in-one solution for storefront window applications where one side faces direct sunlight and the opposite side faces indoor viewers. The display features dual video inputs so that each side can display separate content.
