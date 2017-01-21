News By Tag
Church in New Book Featured in Recent Presidential Election
Boyer's "Death at the Presidents Church" Begins New Washington, D.C. Based-Series
Boyer is the author of two Young Adult novels and one nonfiction book about the West Point Academy and its famous graduates. His Bess Bullock Retirement Home mystery series produced five books for Cozy Cat Press. He lives near Hershey, Pennsylvania, with his wife, Suzanne, and their three children. He likes to take his children and their dog to visit residents at a nearby retirement home.
Boyer says, "I live near the Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Over the years, one sight that I've seen is what the Amish call a barn raising, where a good many families from the community come together to help someone construct a barn. It's an impressive thing to witness how quickly the barn is built when all the right people and all the right resources come together. I think the same concept applies to starting a new book series. When the right ideas and the right creative energy come together, good things happen. For the last few years I've had the great pleasure of writing the Bess Bullock Retirement Home series. While those books have been successful for my publisher, Cozy Cat Press, there was another book series in the back of my mind that needed to be developed."
"Death at the Presidents Church is the first book in a new series that I began after meeting a very nice woman named Charlotte Bouton. Well into her seventies, Charlotte had been a political insider. She spoke passionately about Washington politics and didn't hesitate to speak her mind on political figures. As a young woman, she worked in the House of Representatives, worked with some famous political figures, and always had season tickets to cheer on her Washington Redskins. In my mind," says Boyer, "she was the perfect person to build a character around."
Thus the character of Charlotte Dupree was born. Paired with her sister Ruth, the two women find themselves drawn to the death of a homeless man on the steps of their church. Using their social connections, as well as their experiences with former presidents, Charlotte and Ruth begin to unravel a mystery that leads them from a downtown homeless shelter to one of the most influential families in Washington.
Boyer created the Dupree sisters--and thus a new cozy mystery series. About the sisters, he says, "They have met many presidents. They are politically well connected. They were born and raised in the social circles of Washington D.C.." In this first book, the sisters become embroiled in the death of a homeless man that occurred on the steps of their church. The character of Charlotte Dupree is the older. Along with her sister Ruth, the two women find themselves drawn into the death of a homeless man that occcurred on the steps of their church. Using their social connections, as well as their experiences with former presidents, Charlotte and Ruth begin to unravel a mystery that leads them from a downtown homeless shelter to one of the most influential families in Washington. Using their observations about the presidents they've met, along with their usual charm, the Dupree sisters navigate through a labyrinth of Washington luncheons, social events and gossip to uncover the truth behind a death that most people would overlook.
Readers can join the Dupree sisters as they look into this murder with strong-willed persistence and, of course, good manners. Death at the Presidents Church is available online at Amazon.com in both print ($14.95) and ebook ($2.95) formats. Visit Cozy Cat Press at: http://www.cozycatpress.com for further information.
"I hope you enjoy Death at the Presidents Church, as much as I enjoyed writing it," says Boyer. Look for another installment of the Dupree sisters' adventures in the near future.
