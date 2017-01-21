News By Tag
PureLink Offers InfoComm CTS RU Approved Training Classes
Company's VIP & VPX Video over IP Solutions Webinars Earn CTS Attendees Renewal Credit
PureLink's VIP series delivers an ideal solution for a variety of IP Video applications, including higher education and digital signage distribution in retail and event venues. The company's VIP product line was designed to provide the addition of video, audio, rs232, infrared, USB extension and matrix switching to local and wide-area network systems. The hardware and browser based software combination, adds virtual matrix switching and signal control capabilities to IP networks.
To obtain approval, RU programs must feature experienced instructors with clear evidence of qualifications in the session topic. Each class must contain at least one relevant learning objective or industry-related purpose; relate to a specific exam topic area and exam level and conclude with an assessment tool to demonstrate participants have grasped the objectives. These criteria are vigorously reviewed by InfoComm University's Certification Renewal Unit Committee. PureLink is now offering the following program to be completed for RUs: VIP and VPX : Comprehensive Solutions for AV and KVM over IP, for 1 RU: CTS, CTS-D, CTS-I.
"Throughout February, PureLink is proud to offer CTS Renewal Units to our integrator, designer and distributor partners," said Keith Frey, PureLink's Sr. Product Manager and Instructor. "This accreditation from InfoComm is a valuable asset in the A/V industry, and to associate our training programs with such a prestigious institution is very exciting," he added. "The course will encompass VIP system design, detection of VIP network devices, creation and automation of presets, and utilizing third party control, as well as diagnostics and reporting and other important aspects of the application,"
The full schedule for these webinars, and a link to register, can be found on the PureLink website at http://main.purelinkav.com/
For further details about PureLink's VIP and VPX IP Video management systems please call 201-488-3232, or e-mail sales@purelinkav.com.
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
2014883232
mike@purelinkav.com
