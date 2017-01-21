News By Tag
Jade Global Announces Partnership with Snowflake
Jade Global and Snowflake partner to simplify complex data structures to provide real time 360-degree view of business
"We are very excited with this partnership, as the combination of Jade and Snowflake can now simplify complex data structures with simple yet powerful solutions on the Cloud for our clients", said Karan Yaramada, the CEO of Jade Global. "We can now help our clients to bring together their both structured and unstructured data from internal and external sources in real-time to provide a 360-degree view of their business. This will enable them to unearth business patterns by implementing data discovery and visualization tools using the Snowflake platform."
"Snowflake's data warehouse built for the cloud continues to gain momentum in the market as organizations look for solutions to the cost, complexity, and inflexibility challenges of traditional data warehousing and big data solutions. We're excited to welcome Jade Global as a Snowflake partner, giving customers access to Jade's expertise and best practices to make the transition to cloud data warehousing as smooth and impactful as possible." Walter Aldana, VP of Alliances at Snowflake.
About Snowflake
Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud. Snowflake delivers the performance, concurrency and simplicity to store and analyze all of an organization's data in one location. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at snowflake.net.
About Jade Global
Jade Global is an advisory, consulting services, business solutions, and IT outsourcing company that services clients across multiple technology platforms. Headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in the US, UK, and India, Jade has more than 600 employees worldwide. Jade Global is a service partner with snowflake. For more details, please visit http://analytics.jadeglobal.com/
