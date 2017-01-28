 
Hard Times Call For Outlaws Publishing To Rescue Stranded Authors

Groundbreaking Western publishing house Outlaws Publishing has been signing talent lost by a financial recession currently ripping the publishing industry apart.
 
 
J.C. Hulsey, chairman of Outlaws Publishing.
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- 2017 is shaping up to be a banner year for million-dollar Western publishing house Outlaws Publishing. With many publishing companies closing their doors permanently—the stalwart publishing outfit is looking to increase its stable of talent.

In the mist of all this turmoil, Outlaws has been extremely lucky to have grabbed a gem. Three-time award winning children's author, Laura. W. Eckroat has signed an exclusive contract that will allow the company to publish her catalog of titles. Most Western publishers wouldn't consider taking this step, but Outlaws is always trying its best to give the readers what they want. Eckroat's first book 'The Life of Bud' will be published under Outlaws Kids Books, a subsidiary of Outlaws Publishing.

With major publishing companies dropping their author rosters—this unusual step is a show of strength from a publishing outfit that has constantly tried to push the boundaries and go further than any other publishing company dares.

Outlaws Chairman J.C. Hulsey stated recently that "Outlaws is stepping up to help these unlucky folks who find themselves tossed aside as these companies make their big corporate decisions."

You can learn more about joining Outlaws Publishing by contacting them via their acquisitions office at submissions@outlawspublishing.com (mailto:jc@outlawspublishing.com). You can visit their website at www.outlawspublishing.com

Source:Outlaw's Publishing LLC
Email:***@outlawspublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Books
Industry:Books
Location:Midlothian - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
