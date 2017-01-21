 
Industry News





Mesa D.I.Y store gets facelift after 30 years

 
 
MESA, Ariz. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The family owned and operated do-it-yourself retailer, Bug & Weed Mart, specializing in pest and weed control products, recently unveiled the remodel of its Mesa store.  The specialty retailer, opened its first store in Mesa in 1979 and now operates five locations in the Valley. In 1987 owner, Jim Labrie moved his storefront to its current location within the Mesa South Center situated on the southwest corner of Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue.

The 1,000-sq. ft. store received top to bottom updates, including a technology upgrade with the installation of a new P.O.S. system to streamline business process and improve customer experience.

"The new product displays and signage make it easier for customers to find exactly what they're looking for," said Labrie.

Bug & Weed Mart provides professional products and equipment for getting rid of household pests and weeds. Customers can find solutions and instructional guidance from in-store experts for removing an assortment of Arizona pests, including scorpions, mosquitos, ants, bed bugs, cockroaches, crickets and more.

Bug & Weed Mart has stores located in Tempe,          Gilbert, Scottsdale and Phoenix.

Bug & Weed Mart's Mesa store is located at 1356 S. Gilbert Road and can be reached directly at (480) 497-0535. For more information about Bug & Weed Mart, visit bugweedmart.com or email hello@bugweedmart.com.

About Bug & Weed Mart

Founded in 1979, Bug & Weed Mart offers professional products, equipment and instruction. With a highly experienced staff the retail chain provides free, friendly and easy-to-understand information about all aspects of do-it-yourself pest and weed control. For more information on Bug and Weed Mart's services and five valley-wide locations visitbugweedmart.com

