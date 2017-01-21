News By Tag
Mesa D.I.Y store gets facelift after 30 years
The 1,000-sq. ft. store received top to bottom updates, including a technology upgrade with the installation of a new P.O.S. system to streamline business process and improve customer experience.
"The new product displays and signage make it easier for customers to find exactly what they're looking for," said Labrie.
Bug & Weed Mart provides professional products and equipment for getting rid of household pests and weeds. Customers can find solutions and instructional guidance from in-store experts for removing an assortment of Arizona pests, including scorpions, mosquitos, ants, bed bugs, cockroaches, crickets and more.
Bug & Weed Mart has stores located in Tempe, Gilbert, Scottsdale and Phoenix.
Bug & Weed Mart's Mesa store is located at 1356 S. Gilbert Road and can be reached directly at (480) 497-0535. For more information about Bug & Weed Mart, visit bugweedmart.com or email hello@bugweedmart.com.
About Bug & Weed Mart
Founded in 1979, Bug & Weed Mart offers professional products, equipment and instruction. With a highly experienced staff the retail chain provides free, friendly and easy-to-understand information about all aspects of do-it-yourself pest and weed control. For more information on Bug and Weed Mart's services and five valley-wide locations visitbugweedmart.com
