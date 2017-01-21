Country(s)
Evolve IP Listed in Gartner's Market Guide for Desktop as a Service
WAYNE, Pa. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced that it has been included in the 2016 Gartner Market Guide for Desktop as a Service (DaaS). The Market Guide, which lists 10 DaaS providers in North America, is intended to provide more understanding of the DaaS market and its offerings. As part of its broad portfolio of award-winning cloud services, Evolve IP DaaS provides desktop users with a virtual workspace, customized with their unique applications and files, that is accessible from virtually any internet connected tablet, phone or computing device, all for a predictable monthly fee.
According to the Gartner report, by 2019, 50% of new virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) users will be deployed on DaaS platforms. Evolve IP's DaaS offering is part of its wider desktop services offerings that also includes Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Mobile Device Management (MDM) and helpdesk.
"We believe the Gartner Market Guide for Desktop as a Service is the latest validation for DaaS and we are pleased to have been included among representative vendors," said Evolve IP's Chief Technology and Product Officer and Founding Partner, Scott Kinka. "We have watched as DaaS has gained market traction over the past few years and are not surprised as it delivers a trifecta of organizational benefits. First, user productivity increases due to anytime – anywhere desktop access. Second, IT desktop management is easier – from delivering updates and patches to securing machines. Third, organizational security is enhanced with the ability to easily protect sensitive corporate data regardless of what an employee does with his or her physical devices. As these benefits are realized and market awareness increases we expect to see even greater adoption in 2017."
One of the nation's fastest growing cloud companies, Evolve IP provides cloud services in virtually every industry including: healthcare, veterinary medicine, legal, insurance, banking, technology, travel and retail to some of the world's most recognizable brands. The company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM solution allows organizations to migrate multiple cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: contact centers, disaster recovery, virtual servers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications and more.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including virtual servers, virtual desktops, disaster recovery, IP phone systems / unified communications, contact centers and more, are deployed by more than 1,300 commercial business accounts with a combined 130,000+ users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.
