Vonya Global hiring Internal Auditors in Chicago

Steven Randall

Steven Randall

--is anprivileged to serve high profile companies across a wide variety of industries. We are relied upon to be forward thinking and solution driven, so understandably we recruit people who can meet these expectations. We're currently looking for talented, driven people to enhance our internal audit team and help us deliver for our clients. We offer numerous opportunities across a diverse range of clients, so if you have passion and are willing to work hard to realize your dreams, this is the perfect opportunity for you.In this role you are a consultant to many companies, relied upon for your unique insight and opinion. You are a champion for effective corporate governance, risk management, compliance, and best-in-class internal audit.Our Internal Auditor staff members are responsible for completing tasks and projects as assigned, which could include financial audits, IT audits, risk-based operational audits, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance initiatives, investigations, and special projects. The tasks will be completed in accordance with professional standards and the policies, procedures, and methodology of Vonya Global and/or its clients. Specific internal audit work will vary based on our clients' needs focusing on financial, information technology, operational and internal control processes, and will include international travel.Responsibilities:• Complete confidential audits or investigations.• Manage complex audit projects/assignments and special projects.• Use specialized testing procedures to evaluate internal controls and processes.• Document audit findings and recommend value-added revisions to systems and procedures.• Support Sarbanes-Oxley compliance processes, including scoping, planning, walk-throughs, testing and status reporting.• Communicate audit findings to our clients in well-written audit reports or summaries.Qualifications:• Must possess understanding of internal control concepts and experience in applying them to plan, perform, manage and report on the evaluation of various business processes/areas/functions.• Ability to work independently, with limited direction and guidance.• Understanding of the technical aspects of accounting and financial reporting.• Ability to interact well with internal and external parties with audit related questions.• Must have excellent oral and written communication skills.• Possess and maintain the highest ethical standards.Desired Background/Skills:• 3+ years of Public Accounting experience and/or Internal Audit Experience for a reputable firm or company.• BS - Accounting or Finance, MSA / MBA - preferred• CPA, CIA, CRMA – preferred• Current Sarbanes-Oxley skills• Must be willing to travelCompensation• Compensation for this role includes an attractive salary commensurate with experience, an annual performance bonus based, and a potential equity stake in the business.• The company offers comprehensive health benefits and competitive vacation/PTO packages.This position is based in Chicago. Vonya Global will not pay relocation expenses and candidates must be eligible to work in the United States.If you want to make a difference, we invite you to come help us do so. Please visit our website to submit your resume and cover letter.