January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

People's Choice Hospital and Newman Memorial Hospital Establish a Successful Partnership

 
SHATTUCK, Okla. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Chicago-based hospital turnaround experts People's Choice Hospital brought its turnaround expertise to the Critical Access Hospital (CAH) Newman Memorial Hospital and has seen exciting results in a short period of time.

Newman Memorial Hospital (NMH) was on the verge of closure in May 2016 when People's Choice Hospital (PCH) was alerted to the situation. Within a matter of weeks, PCH assumed management of the facility and infused several millions of dollars in capital, technology, and operational expertise. The town of Shattuck, OK and the region it serves have been universally supportive of the turnaround efforts and value what it means to have a fully comprehensive hospital where it is needed most.

NMH was not immune to the increasingly dire situation of hospital closures throughout the country. The closures are due to a variety of factors including decreased insurance reimbursement, lack of access to physician specialists, and inability to code, bill, and collect efficiently. The tangible impact of the situation is dire for communities as they lose comprehensive healthcare within a viable proximity.

NMH serves as a successful example of the positive impact of PCH's unique business model. This gives struggling facilities a glimmer of hope and a perspective on what 21st century strategies can reinvigorate hospitals large and small.

For more information on People's Choice Hospital, please contact Morrie Maple, VP of Business Development at (904) 829-9885 or maple@peopleschoicehospital.com and visit online at www.PeoplesChoiceHospital.com
Source:
Email:***@peopleschoicehospital.com Email Verified
Tags:Pch, Nmh, Cah
Industry:Medical
Location:Shattuck - Oklahoma - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
