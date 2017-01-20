FLOAT4 creates one of the largest immersive experiences in the world

Spread the Word

-- FLOAT4 starts the year in Dubai with an all-new multimedia show that merges LED, video mapping, water-screen projection, digital canopy and sound experience. Meraas City Walk, a new outdoor retail shopping concept has now come to lifethanks to over 100,000,000 pixels of digital content, spread over 30 exhibition areas, making it the largest digital deployment in the world integrated into a luxurious retail destination. Created by FLOAT4, a multidisciplinary studio based in Montreal and New York, this launch represents an unprecedented experience and strengthens Dubai's position as a tourist destination. The development aims to bring a new dimension to the standard retail center found in Dubai by placing importance on the outdoor pedestrian experience. City Walk is comprised of three interconnected zones: the Gateway (unveiled in June), the Showstreet and the Place des Lumières, each one a remarkable project in its own right. "We put a lot of effort into striking the right balance between the entertainment, architecture andadvertising,"explains Alexandre Simionescu, Co-Founder of FLOAT4. "The entertainment side is delivered through multimedia shows that hit their apogee in the Place des Lumières, bringing the public into a playful and enchanting world. The Place des Lumières, the epicentre of these multi-sensorial shows, conceals a finely tuned audiovisual system that has been painstakingly integrated into the architecture to transform the space into a magical experience that delightsand surprises visitors."n"The architectural aspect invites us to consider digital content as a curated material applied to space. The challenge then is the ability to successfully transform our perception of the surrounding spaces by altering their visual identity. The creative process therefore greatly variesfrom one section to the next. In our view, while technology provides capabilities, creative provides its purpose." Link:www.vimeo.float4/citywalk