News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SoulGame's latest Mobile Game showcases Innovative Control Pad
SoulGame Ltd. starts the new year with an app that features an innovative control pad.
About Switch Sides
Players race the clock as they avoid obstacles on their way to each level's goal. Players explore different worlds and collect coins to unlock the adorable characters along the journey in this latest casual game from SoulGame.
Find Switch Sides on iTunes ( https://itunes.apple.com/
About SoulGame
SoulGame is a mobile game development company based in China, with a subsidiary in San Francisco, CA, USA. Recent releases include: Xnooker, Tower Blockade, Zap Zombies, Caroline's Camera, Soda World, Brick Rage, Lost Journey, and Caroline's Working. Many of these games have been globally featured in 150+ countries, won awards including the 2015 nomination for Best China IndiePlay game and/or featured in the App Store's "New Games We Love" section.
# # #
For additional information, contact Julie Cohen, VP of Marketing, US division, SoulGame Ltd., julie@soulgame.com SoulGame.com Facebook.com/
Media Contact
Julie Cohen
julie@soulgame.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse