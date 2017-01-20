 
SoulGame's latest Mobile Game showcases Innovative Control Pad

SoulGame Ltd. starts the new year with an app that features an innovative control pad.
 
 
SwitchSides
SwitchSides
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- SoulGame's first mobile game of the year to be launched is Switch Sides, a casual game which introduces mobile gamers to an innovative control pad and stunning artwork. This is SoulGame's 13th game to appear on iTunes, and 5th in Google Play, since the beginning of last year.  The company's philosophy has been to develop and publish mobile game apps that combine unique play and stunning graphics.  These games have done exceedingly well in the Asian market before being introduced to the U.S. Market. The second mobile game app for 2017 is scheduled to be released in the next few weeks.  Players can follow SoulGame's facebook account (facebook.com/SoulGameFans/) to watch for the announcement.

About Switch Sides

Players race the clock as they avoid obstacles on their way to each level's goal.  Players explore different worlds and collect coins to unlock the adorable characters along the journey in this latest casual game from SoulGame.

Find Switch Sides on iTunes ( https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/switch-sides-cube-adventu... ) and Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.soulgam...)

About SoulGame

SoulGame is a mobile game development company based in China, with a subsidiary in San Francisco, CA, USA. Recent releases include: Xnooker, Tower Blockade, Zap Zombies, Caroline's Camera, Soda World, Brick Rage, Lost Journey, and Caroline's Working. Many of these games have been globally featured in 150+ countries, won awards including the 2015 nomination for Best China IndiePlay game and/or featured in the App Store's "New Games We Love" section.

         # # #

For additional information, contact Julie Cohen, VP of Marketing, US division, SoulGame Ltd., julie@soulgame.com SoulGame.com   Facebook.com/SoulGameFans   Twitter.com/SoulGameFans  YouTube: https://youtu.be/g3hFDgJaaqY



Julie Cohen
julie@soulgame.com
