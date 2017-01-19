 
Cindy McElroy Joins KJT Group as Research Director

 
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- KJT Group is pleased to welcome Cindy McElroy as Research Director.  Cindy comes to us from Nielsen Consumer Insights, N.A. (Formerly Harris Interactive) where she was Director of Client Services, Healthcare; she led the customer experience center of excellence for the healthcare practice, consulting on and designing and executing strategic customer engagement, touchpoint evaluation and sales force effectiveness programs.  Prior to her time at Nielsen, Cindy worked at TNS, Inc. and Rivel Research Group.

With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, Cindy has designed and managed a wide variety of research programs aimed at delivering business insights and actionable recommendations.  Cindy's expertise includes customer research, with particular emphasis on satisfaction, loyalty and relationship building in healthcare and financial services.

"Cindy joins KJT Group with more than 15 years of experience in market research.  Her demonstrated expertise across top life sciences clients, particularly in quantitative methods, has led to long-term collaborative client relationships.  Her commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our organizational values, and will support KJT Group's continued growth," said Lynn Clement, MPH, President, and Global Research at KJT Group.

Cindy received a Master of Science degree in Library and Information Sciences from Simmons College.  She also holds a Bachelor of the Arts degree from the University of Connecticut.

About KJT Group: KJT Group (www.kjtgroup.com) is an evidence-based research firm. Established in 2007, KJT Group employs 40 full-time staff. KJT Group is a member of the European Pharmaceutical Marketing Association (EphMRA), International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR), and Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Group (PMRG).

