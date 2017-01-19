News By Tag
Cindy McElroy Joins KJT Group as Research Director
With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, Cindy has designed and managed a wide variety of research programs aimed at delivering business insights and actionable recommendations. Cindy's expertise includes customer research, with particular emphasis on satisfaction, loyalty and relationship building in healthcare and financial services.
"Cindy joins KJT Group with more than 15 years of experience in market research. Her demonstrated expertise across top life sciences clients, particularly in quantitative methods, has led to long-term collaborative client relationships. Her commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our organizational values, and will support KJT Group's continued growth," said Lynn Clement, MPH, President, and Global Research at KJT Group.
Cindy received a Master of Science degree in Library and Information Sciences from Simmons College. She also holds a Bachelor of the Arts degree from the University of Connecticut.
About KJT Group: KJT Group (www.kjtgroup.com) is an evidence-based research firm. Established in 2007, KJT Group employs 40 full-time staff. KJT Group is a member of the European Pharmaceutical Marketing Association (EphMRA), International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR), and Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Group (PMRG).
