Brand New Eco-Tourist Destination in India – Ponnumthuruthu
Ponnumthuruthu, an island in Varkala situated in the middle of a backwater lake going to be new eco tourism destination in India.
The forest minister K Raju and officials under him joined with tourism officials and have visited the island to express interest in the joint venture with the tourism department of Kerala and family trust. The family trust that owns the island has five acre property under it.
After being developed as an eco-tourism spot, this island is expected to be a major element of backwater tourism circuit which connects Panayilkadavu, Kadinamkulam and Perumathura. It is said that there are a lot of scopes and possibilities of developing the island into an eco-tourism spot. The owner of Valiyapurakkal family trust has also agreed upon the joint venture. It is assumed that the island after being developed as an eco-tourisms pot would have its place in tourism as a main feature among Kumaran Asan memorial of Thonnakkal and Anchuthengufort or, along with a full day backwater trip in Akathumuri Lake.
Not just natural forest and migration birds; the island also has a Shiva Parvathy temple which is many centuries old. The temple is already visited by many tourists after the launch of Golden Isle Tourism Project, eight years ago. A few huts are still available for the tourists but, in ramshackle condition. Every year, more than 2,000 tourists visit this island.
The island has shrunk half to its size due to flooding. The island used to be 10 acres in the past. The project needs 15 lakhs rupees and the aim should be to preserve the remaining island and no make a profit out of it, says Murali Mohan, the representative of the family trust who takes care of the island.
The only way of transportation to Ponnumthuruthu is from Varkala which is 8 km away. You need to hire a boat jetty from NedungandaOnnamPalam. The fee for the boat is the only income for the island maintenance, as of now. To protect the island from complete submerge, investment and required actions should be taken, says Murali Mohan.
