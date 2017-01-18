Dennis White Scheduled to Attend "SECRETS" Movie Premiere

Contact

Dr. Sheria Rowe, President

DRowe Enterprise

sheria@droweenterprise.com Dr. Sheria Rowe, PresidentDRowe Enterprise

End

-- Filled with sexual intrigue and drama, "SECRETS" makes its debut through a red-carpet experience premiere. On Wednesday, January 25, Dennis White will attend the event to support his role in the movie. Set to release February 2017, "SECRETS" is a film surrounding the sexual appetite of a businessman wanting more out of his love life. The film is based on the best-selling book "Secrets of a Housewife", written by J. Tremble. Starting at 6:30pm, the premiere will consist of a happy hour, thought provoking conversations and tons of surprises. Dennis White has been featured in many other movies such as: Notorious, Parenthood, The Brave One and Small Apartments.Dennis White is the epitome of a "Jack of all trades". Dennis is a multi-faceted performer who has excelled to equal greatness as an actor, rapper, singer and host. Dennis' natural charisma and innate talent have brought him national recognition and notoriety both as Dennis L.A. White, the actor and Dennis Da Menace, the hip hop artist and host. Blazing a lane of his own with success across the board, Dennis was the first African-American host at Fuse TV, a #1 artist on the Billboard charts, and has been immortalized in two video games (Def Jam Vendetta & The Warriors).Dennis played roles on major series including Law & Order: SVU, The Jury, Third Watch and Jonny Zero. Adding to his exposure, Dennis became a series regular on Spike Lee's Miracle's Boys, HBO's Five Rounds' and Chatzone while still maintaining consistent appearances in blockbusters such as Swimming, I Think I Love My Wife, and The Brave One.Dennis is also known for his intense and stellar portrayal of Damien "D Roc" Butler in the critically acclaimed Biggie Smalls biopic "Notorious".