Structures Congress 2017 Presentation on Nation's First Metal Building Systems College Capstone
At Structures Congress 2017, architecture and engineering college faculty share professional insights on nation's first metal building systems college capstone program.
Structures Congress 2017 (http://www.structurescongress.org/)
The metal building systems capstone course model was developed jointly by the Metal Building Manufacturers Association (http://www.mbma.com/)
The session will be geared toward architecture and engineering college faculty members who are interested in learning more about this pioneering design curriculum. Speakers will give professional insights on the benefits of exposing students to fundamental metal building systems topics, and highlight ongoing efforts to share this capstone model with other universities. The presentation will also include guidance on how to comply with Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) requirements.
"MBMA is dedicated to making the design experience as realistic as possible for students. Our goal is to build on the initial success of this program by inviting other universities to adopt similar capstone courses that focus on metal buildings," says MBMA Associate General Manager Dan Walker.
This curriculum model gives students real-world specifying experience for metal building projects. They also study steel design, foundation design and in some cases site work.
"Even though metal buildings account for approximately half of all low-rise, nonresidential construction in the U.S., most architecture and engineering students are not introduced to this form of construction as part of their formal education. This one-of-a-kind capstone model provides real-world exposure to metal building design and construction practices," says Shoemaker. He adds further: "Our desire is that this capstone is patterned more like a student's first job, rather than a textbook college course."
For more information about this capstone course program or other MBMA education initiatives, please contact W. Lee Shoemaker at mbma@mbma.com or 216.241.7333.
Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end-uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, www.mbma.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. It includes technical materials and design guides.
