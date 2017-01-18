 
RSM Provides $90K to Make 9 Employees' Dreams a Reality

90-90-9: Pursue Your Passion program supports professional/personal goals
 
 
CHICAGO - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the nation's leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – recently provided nine employees from across the nation with $90,000 ($10,000 each) and nine paid-time-off (PTO) days to fulfill their dreams through the firm's 90-90-9: Pursue Your Passion program.

In recognition of the firm's 90th anniversary in 2016, RSM launched 90-90-9 to encourage employees to celebrate the anniversary by applying for a chance to 'pursue their passions' with monetary support and time off from the firm. The program was such a success that RSM repeated the contest and a team of employees and partners in the firm recently selected this year's slate of winners from over 200 submissions.

"At RSM, we understand the importance of providing our employees with the opportunities and support they need to be successful both on and off the job," said Doug Opheim, chief financial officer and chairman of the RSM US Foundation (http://rsmus.com/who-we-are/corporate-responsibility/rsm-foundation.html). "Last year's inaugural 90-90-9 program created incredible energy in our firm and did a lot of good in the world. We look forward to seeing this year's winners dreams come to life and sharing their stories as they complete their trips and projects."

RSM's 2017 90-90-9 winners and the passions they'll be fulfilling are:

Amanda Brown (manager; Harrisburg, PA) – Volunteer at The Bailey House and/or the Ronald McDonald House, facilities that provide respite to family members of hospitalized patients, and purchase "wish list" supplies.
Jay Brown (senior associate; Cedar Rapids, IA) – Bolster America's talent pool by sparking interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) by capitalizing on the Aug. 21, 2017 total solar eclipse – the first in the contiguous United States since 1979 – through virtual reality, live streaming and in-personal educational experiences.
Sara Greyer (manager; Tampa, FL) – Hike Mt. Everest, donating $1 for every meter of altitude hiked to a nonprofit organization in Nepal to help with earthquake recovery efforts.
Patti Leonard (administrative assistant; Greensboro, NC) – Establish the Sparky Foundation to help provide medical care for animals in need, and to rescue and rehome animals in high-risk shelters.
Kyle McNamara (senior associate; Las Vegas, NV) – Complete construction of a shelter in the Philippines to keep residents safe during typhoons and other natural disasters, and install a well in a local village to provide water to villagers.
Danielle Montes (associate; San Antonio, TX) – Take quilting classes to fine-tune skills to make and donate 24 quilts and 50 receiving blankets to Threads of Love, a nonprofit focused on premature babies; Setton Home, an organization that teaches parenting and life skills to teenage mothers; and Quilts for Kids, which focuses on children with lift-threatening illnesses, children of abuse and children living at or below the poverty level.
Shelley Moreno (senior associate; Los Angeles, CA) – Provide travel packages and professional makeovers for seven breast cancer survivors for the 2017 Breast Cancer Thrives Cruise.
Hunter Pearson (associate; Gaithersburg, MD) – Help his grandfather live his dream of returning to Normandy, to revisit life-changing experiences he had during World War II.
Nathaniel Rubin (associate; Atlanta, GA) – Provide scholarships and medical supplies to enable five children to attend Camp Kudzu, a Georgia-based nonprofit that provides overnight camps and programs to children with Type-1 diabetes.

About RSM US LLP
RSM US LLP is the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, with 9,000 people in 86 offices nationwide. It is a licensed CPA firm and the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 38,300 people in over 120 countries.  RSM uses its deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of clients to help them succeed. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Terri Andrews
***@rsmus.com
